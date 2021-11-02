 Skip to main content
Publication ranks top U.S. restaurant chains
Publication ranks top U.S. restaurant chains

McDonald's: 13,673

As of 2020, there were 13,673 McDonald’s restaurants in the United States. West Virginia carries the distinction of having the highest density per population of the fast-food chain, with 5.8 stores per 100,000 residents. After that, the next most McDonald’s-populated states include Arkansas, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio. On the opposite end, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, and California have the fewest McDonald’s per capita.

The Nation’s Restaurant News, a trade publication, has released its annual listing of the top restaurant chains in the United States, ranked by domestic sales — compiled in collaboration with Dataessential.

The full list covers the top 500 chains. For all of them together, systemwide domestic sales dropped 4.3% in 2020, to $305.1 billion from $319 billion in 2019.

McDonald’s once again led the pack, with systemwide sales of $39.53 billion, just a 0.4% increase over 2019. Starbucks was again in distant second place at $18.71 billion, despite a 5.0% year-over-year decrease. And the Top 10 mostly held steady, except that Wendy’s rose from No. 7 to No. 5, leaping over Subway and Burger King.

Here are the Top 10:

1. McDonald’s

2. Starbucks

3. Taco Bell

4. Chick-fil-A

5. Wendy’s

6. Burger King

7. Subway

8. Dunkin’

9. Domino’s

10. Sonic Drive-In.

Other restaurants in the Top 20, in order, were Panera Bread, Chipotle, Pizza Hut, KFC, Popeyes, Arby’s, Dairy Queen, Little Caesars, Jack in the Box and Panda Express.

For more information, visit nrn.com.

