Publication ranks top U.S. restaurant chains

The Nation’s Restaurant News, a trade publication, has released its annual listing of the top restaurant chains in the United States, ranked by domestic sales — compiled in collaboration with Dataessential.

The full list covers the top 500 chains. For all of them together, systemwide domestic sales dropped 4.3% in 2020, to $305.1 billion from $319 billion in 2019.

McDonald’s once again led the pack, with systemwide sales of $39.53 billion, just a 0.4% increase over 2019. Starbucks was again in distant second place at $18.71 billion, despite a 5.0% year-over-year decrease. And the Top 10 mostly held steady, except that Wendy’s rose from No. 7 to No. 5, leaping over Subway and Burger King.

Here are the Top 10:

1. McDonald’s

2. Starbucks

3. Taco Bell

4. Chick-fil-A

5. Wendy’s

6. Burger King

7. Subway

8. Dunkin’

9. Domino’s

10. Sonic Drive-In.