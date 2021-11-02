Publication ranks top U.S. restaurant chains

The Nation’s Restaurant News, a trade publication, has released its annual listing of the top restaurant chains in the United States, ranked by domestic sales — compiled in collaboration with Dataessential.
The full list covers the top 500 chains. For all of them together, systemwide domestic sales dropped 4.3% in 2020, to $305.1 billion from $319 billion in 2019.
McDonald’s once again led the pack, with systemwide sales of $39.53 billion, just a 0.4% increase over 2019. Starbucks was again in distant second place at $18.71 billion, despite a 5.0% year-over-year decrease. And the Top 10 mostly held steady, except that Wendy’s rose from No. 7 to No. 5, leaping over Subway and Burger King.
Here are the Top 10:
1. McDonald’s
2. Starbucks
3. Taco Bell
4. Chick-fil-A
5. Wendy’s
6. Burger King
7. Subway
8. Dunkin’
9. Domino’s
10. Sonic Drive-In.
Other restaurants in the Top 20, in order, were Panera Bread, Chipotle, Pizza Hut, KFC, Popeyes, Arby’s, Dairy Queen, Little Caesars, Jack in the Box and Panda Express.
