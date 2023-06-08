A Puerto Rican food truck is gaining traction across the Triad with its empanadillas, mofongo and other Puerto Rican favorites.

Arturo Vega started Agueybano El Bravo is 2021 as a part-time food truck. It has had a few fits and starts – notably a dormant stretch from last fall to this spring while Vega searched for a new truck. But now Agueybana is doing steady business pretty much every weekend.

Though Vega is the owner, Agueybano is very much a family affair. “This is a family business. My wife and daughters all help out,” Vega said.

His wife, Alia Andujar, does much of the advance prep work. She gets help from daughters Yari Rodriguez, 18; Leila Vega, 15; and Kayla Vega, 14. All of them also help out on the truck itself while it is out and about on weekends.

The family lives in Greensboro, where Vega, who is trained as a diesel mechanic, is now maintenance manager for PART, the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation.

Vega was born in Pennsylvania but grew up in both Puerto Rico and Florida. He moved up here from Kissimmee, Fla., in 2015 to be closer to his mother and to look for better job opportunities.

Not long after moving here, he realized that Puerto Rican food was hard to find in the Triad.

“Coming from Florida, the food trucks are just easy to find. Here, it was hard to find Puerto Rican food,” Vega said.

Fortunately, his family loved to cook.

“We’ve always cooked at the house,” Vega said. “It was always kind of a joint effort for me and my wife. Everyone would come to our house for birthdays and gatherings. People would say, ‘This is good. You should sell this.’”

The idea of the truck further evolved as a family project. “I didn’t like the idea of my daughters always going to McDonald’s. I figured we could do something family-related with Puerto Rican food, and something where they could take the reins eventually.”

For the name of the truck, they borrowed the name of a famous Puerto Rican warrior – and also a nickname for Vega’s brother. Agueybana was a famous chief of the Taino people in Puerto Rico who died in a battle with Ponce de Leon’s Spanish soldiers in 1511. The name is typically translated as “the great sun,” with “el bravo” meaning “the brave.”

Since starting the business, Puerto Rican food has gotten easier to find, but Vega said that Agueybana was the first Puerto Rican truck in the Triad.

Agueybana has been making appearances in such Winston-Salem spots as Buie’s Market, Radar Brewing and Wise Man Brewing. In Greensboro, it has visited Joymongers Brewing. It also has had gigs at such places as Bull City Ciderworks in Lexington, Four Saints Brewing in Asheboro and Paddled South Brewing in High Point.

The family has gradually honed the menu to a steady group of offerings.

Agueybana’s empanadillas ($4) are empanadas about six inches long, made with a wheat-flour dough and deep-fried. Fillings include ground beef, chicken, mozzarella and pizza sauce, and guava.

Mofongo is smashed green plantains, flavored with chicken broth, garlic and pork cracklings, served with a side salad. You can order a plate of just that for $8, or you can get mofongo with shredded chicken, fried chicken chunks or fried pork chunks for $15.

Those same three meats are on the combo plates with a choice of two sides for $17. Sides include rice with pigeon peas, French fries, tostones (fried green plantains), and maduros (fried sweet plantains).

Agueybana also sells loaded fries or plantains ($12) topped with a choice of meat, cheddar and mayo-ketchup sauce.

For families, Agueybanas offers a Taste of Puerto Rico box ($35) with three empanadillas, two meats and two sides.

Vega said that the running the truck was hard at the start. “It was a struggle we started from nothing. We had to explain the food to people. And we were starting during COVID - maybe that was a crazy idea,” he said.

But, now, he said, he sees more and more repeat customers who are familiar with Puerto Rican food.

For now, Agueybana will remain a part-time business, operating mostly on weekends, Vega said, but he dreams of seeing it do more.

“In my mind, I would like the food truck to take off, go full time, and then have a brick and mortar,” he said. “That’s my ultimate goal.”