Pulliams closed temporarily in Winston-Salem after owner has heart attack

Pulliams Hot Dogs & BBQ is closed this week because of illness.

Owner Mark Flynt has been hospitalized after a heart attack Saturday, according to a Facebook post Aug. 16 by his daughters, Megan Flynt Brown and Sharon Snody Flynt.

They said doctors told Flynt he will need triple bypass surgery.

A separate Facebook post by Walkertown Mill Farm Lawn & Garden said that Flynt was attending a race at Bowman Gray Stadium when he had the attack.

Pulliams, which has been in business since 1910, is a Winston-Salem institution, specializing in barbecue and hot dogs — the latter often cited as some of the best in town.

The post from Flynt’s daughters said that their father was in good spirits. “We just ask for all of your prayers that the surgery goes well and he has a smooth recovery!”

Lionel Branscombe, (from left), Gary Mundy, and Pulliam's owner Mark Flynt at Pulliam's Hot Dogs & BBQ in Winston-Salem on Nov. 5, 2008.
Mark Flynt, owner of Pulliam’s Hot Dogs and BBQ, peers inside one of the storage buildings behind the restaurant.

