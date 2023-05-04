The owners of the popular Que Viva! Latin Street Grill food truck now have a restaurant.

Husband and wife Erick and Jessica Balseca started the Que Viva! truck in 2019 with Erick’s parents, Bolivar and Patricia Balseca, serving empanadas, arepas and other food inspired by the family’s Colombian and Ecuadorean heritage.

In March, the family bought the Tre Nonne Italian Restaurant at 177 Jonestown Road in Summit Station shopping center and have spent the last six weeks turning into it a Latin restaurant.

Que Viva! Latin Street Grill opened April 30. “That was our soft opening and we had a line out of the door for two hours,” Erick Balseca said.

He said that they still have a few things to do to complete the restaurant – such as hiring more employees and stocking the bar with liquor for mixed drinks – but they were anxious to get the doors open.

The restaurant has a new look with bright orange-yellow and red walls, new tables and new countertops. “We wanted it to look like a street in a Latin American city,” Balseca said.

Que Viva Latin Street Grill Address: 177 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27104 Phone: 336-265-7321 Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Facebook and Instagram: @quevivagrill

The kitchen, too has been renovated to suit Que Viva's menu.

Latin music plays through speakers, and Balseca said they soon will install a couple 65-inch TVs on the walls, too. “So people can come hang out, eat, watch some soccer.”

The restaurant offers counter service. Customers get a number when they place an order, and then the order is delivered to their table.

“Right now, the menu is pretty much identical to the food truck’s,” Balseca said. But the food truck menu was already extensive. So the restaurant offers eight arepas, five papitas (French fry bowls), five yuca frita bowls, four empanadas, five jibaritos (fried plantain sandwiches), plus the Que Viva! burger, a Cuban sandwich and a handful of sides.

Arepas ($6.50 to $10.50) are cornmeal cakes. They are sold like sandwiches, two to an order with different fillings inside. Fillings include shredded chicken, pernil (roasted pork), jackfruit, carne mechada (shredded flank steak), reina pepiada (cold chicken salad) and more. The Que Viva! burger ($11) – with Angus beef, brie and arugula – also comes on arepas.

Jibaritos, arroz (rice) plates, French fry bowls and fried yuca bowls feature many of the same fillings as the arepas. Most are priced at $10 or $11. The most expensive single item on the menu is the Cuban sandwich at $13.

The empanadas ($4.50 to $5) include Colombian beef and chicken in a cornmeal pastry, an Argentinean beef in wheat-flour pastry, and a cheese-filled wheat-flour pastry for vegetarians.

Sides include fried green plantains (tostones) and sweet plantains (maduros), as well as fried yuca, French fries and tequenos (Venezuelan-style fried cheese-filled pastry).

Items are sold a la carte, but customers can add a side and drink to any item for $4.

There are fountain drinks plus such Latin sodas as Mexican coke, Colombiana, Postobon and Inca Kola.

The restaurant also has one thing the truck never had: beer. The bar has four taps, currently featuring a couple local craft beers from Wise Man Brewing. “We’ll always have two local beers, and then we’ll have some national brands,” Balseca.

Once they get the restaurant operating smoothly, he said, they will add mixed drinks, including mojitos and other Latin cocktails.

They also plan to expand the menu in time. Balseca has plans for adding more types of burgers, sandwiches and empanadas, but wants to make sure his staff is executing everything else well first. “Going from a truck to a brick and mortar, it’s been a lot. We want to be known for good service.”

Other plans include weekend specials that are not so much street food but dishes you might find at a sit-down Latin restaurant. Those might include sancocho, a Colombian beef stew, or baneja paisa, a platter full of rice, beans, Colombian chorizo and more.

Balseca said that they plan to keep using the truck – but probably on a limited basis. “We’ll probably just use it for bigger or special events.”

PHOTOS: Que Viva! Latin Street Grill opens restaurant on Jonestown Road