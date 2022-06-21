Quick Bolognese uses mushrooms to beef up the flavor

Here’s a light version of the Italian classic Bolognese sauce that’s quick, easy and won’t break the calorie bank. A mixture of different sliced mushrooms creates the base for this vegetarian dinner. I use portobello and shitake mushrooms. If your market sells other wild mushrooms such as oyster, morels or chanterelle, you can use them to add other texture and flavor. One secret to the rich flavor is to thinly slice the onions and cook them until they are sweet. Another hint is to add orange zest to the sauce. This adds a little sweetness and an intriguing flavor.