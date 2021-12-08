Quick curry is a great use for leftover chicken

While at Le Cordon Bleu, I learned about this aromatic and gently spicy chicken curry developed by the school for the Aga Kahn. It became his favorite curry dinner. This recipe was inspired by that dish. By the way, this is a great way to use leftover chicken. Just add the cooked meat to the skillet for a minute to warm and finish the recipe.

The curry powder we buy is actually a combination of many spices. The spices for an authentic curry are blended just before it is used. I use mild curry powder here to preserve the delicate blend of flavors. If you like your curry hot, use the hot curry powder.

This meal tastes even better the second day. If time permits, double the recipe and save half for another meal.