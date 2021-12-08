Quick curry is a great use for leftover chicken

While at Le Cordon Bleu, I learned about this aromatic and gently spicy chicken curry developed by the school for the Aga Kahn. It became his favorite curry dinner. This recipe was inspired by that dish. By the way, this is a great way to use leftover chicken. Just add the cooked meat to the skillet for a minute to warm and finish the recipe.
The curry powder we buy is actually a combination of many spices. The spices for an authentic curry are blended just before it is used. I use mild curry powder here to preserve the delicate blend of flavors. If you like your curry hot, use the hot curry powder.
This meal tastes even better the second day. If time permits, double the recipe and save half for another meal.
Aga Khan's Chicken Curry
Makes 2 servings
1½ pounds chicken breasts on the bone, without wings, skin removed (to yield ¾ pound meat)
2 teaspoons canola oil
½ cup fresh diced onion
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ tablespoon mild curry powder
1 golden delicious apple, cored and sliced (about 2 cups)
2 cups green beans, trimmed, cut into 1-inch pieces
3 ounces (about ⅓ cup) canned lite coconut milk
½ cup water
1 cup fresh diced tomatoes
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1½ tablespoons half and half
1 tablespoon bottled lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Hot cooked rice
Cut chicken breasts into 4 pieces each if you haven’t bought them already cut. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, flesh side down and brown 2 minutes. Turn chicken over and add the onion and garlic and saute without browning 3 minutes. Stir in the cinnamon, cayenne pepper and curry powder for about 30 seconds to release their oils. Add the apple slices and cook 30 seconds. Add beans, coconut milk and water and bring to a simmer. Lower heat to medium, cover with foil and then with a lid. Simmer 15 minutes. Add the tomatoes. Mix cornstarch with half and half and add to skillet. Simmer 5 minutes. Add lemon juice and salt and pepper to taste. Serve over hot rice.
Note: If using leftover cooked chicken, add with the tomatoes.
Nutrition information for one serving: 418 calories, 121 calories from fat, 13.5 g total fat, 3.7 g saturated fat, 4.65 g monounsaturated fat, 113 mg cholesterol, 230 mg sodium, 38.4 g carbohydrate, 9.7 g dietary fiber, 18.4 g sugars, 40.9 g protein
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
