Four blocks of Fourth Street were blocked off Saturday night, August 8, 2020, so restaurants could expand their seating areas out into the sidewalks and street to allow for social distancing. The event was dubbed The Streatery.
The Streatery scheduled for Friday evening on Trade Street has been postponed because of rain. The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership said that because of tonight’s rain forecast, it would instead plan to have the first Streatery on Trade next Friday, Aug. 28.
A Streatery on Fourth Street is still scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22. The Streatery is an event sponsored by the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership in which streets are closed to vehicles to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating.
The Streatery began July 25 with a test run on Fourth Street. The idea is to help restaurants hurt by COVID-19 restrictions that limit their seating to 50% capacity. Extra seating in the street allows restaurants to reclaim some lost seats while still maintaining social distancing.
The Streatery was held Aug. 8 and 15 on Fourth, but has yet to be held on Trade.
Fourth Street’s Streatery stretches from Spruce to Liberty streets. On Trade, it will be from Fifth Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The streets will be closed to vehicles from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. for each Streatery event, with street dining scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m.
