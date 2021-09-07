 Skip to main content
Raleigh, Clayton chefs win top honors in statewide competition
Raleigh, Clayton chefs win top honors in statewide competition

Winston-Salem distillery Sutler’s Spirits won Distillery of the Year last month at the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association’s annual Chef Showdown competition in Durham.

Saif Rahman of Vidrio in Raleigh and Tiesha Whittaker of Buttermilk Boutique in Clayton won chef of the year and pastry chef of the year, respectively.

Other winners in the statewide competition were:

NCRLA Mixologist of the Year: Colleen Hughes of Haberdish, Charlotte

People’s Choice Savory Chef: Matthew Rivers — Timberlake’s Restaurant at Chetola Mountain Resort, Blowing Rock

People’s Choice Pastry Chef: Savanna Brodar — Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Charlotte

People’s Choice Specialty Cocktail & Distillery: David Schmidt representing Hackney Distillery

Runner-up for Chef of the Year: Chayil Johnson — Community Matters Cafe, Charlotte

Runner-up for Pastry Chef of the Year: Gerald Hawkins Jr. — Gaston Country Club, Gastonia.

Chefs competed in the Showdown after several rounds of a six-month-long culinary competition around the state.

As a result of the competition, six chefs will serve for the next year as part of the Got to Be NC Culinary Ambassador team: Rahman, Whittaker, Rivers, Brodar, Johnson and Hawkins. The Got to Be NC program’s mission is to develop and expand domestic and international markets for North Carolina’s food, fiber and forestry products. These chefs will help advocate and promote North Carolina food and beverage products throughout the state and assist in the marketing efforts of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences across the country.

Scot Sanborn (left) of Sutler's Spirits in Winston-Salem won NCRLA Distillery of the Year and Colleen Hughes of Haberdish in Charlotte won Mixologist of the Year

Tiesha Whittaker of Buttermilk Boutique in Clayton

Saif Rahman of Vidrio in Raleigh

