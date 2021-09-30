Rancherito is serving up authentic Mexican food in Yadkinville

All the corn tortillas are made from scratch.

Other items include chuletas (pork chops, $13.29) and pollo a la plancha ($13.09), which is marinated grilled chicken breast with rice beans and grilled onions.

Rancherito also is serving quesabirria ($10.19 for three), a taco-quesadilla hybrid that has become trendy in Mexican restaurants in recent years. Martinez marinates beef and then slowly stews it for this dish. The shredded meat goes into a grilled tortilla that’s folded with Mexican queso and served with the cooking juices — what is loosely called a “consommé” — for dipping.

Sides at the restaurant include rice, refried beans and nopales (cactus).

The restaurant’s name means “little rancher.”

“We spent a lot of time talking about the name,” Tracy Martinez said. “We’re out in the country here, and a lot of Mexicans are or were ranchers.”