Rancherito is serving up authentic Mexican food in Yadkinville

Two chefs are bringing an authentic taste of Mexico to the former Yadkin Valley Steakhouse at 2310 Ray T. Moore Road in Yadkinville.
Mexican natives Rafael Mendoza and Pedro Martinez — along with Pedro’s wife, Tracy Martinez — opened Rancherito on Sept. 18.
The restaurant features a tight menu of mostly classic Mexican foods.
“Rafael and my husband and I want to share Mexican culture with people here in Yadkinville,” Tracy Martinez said.
This is the first restaurant cooking job for Pedro Martinez. “But Pedro has been cooking for the neighborhood, for parties, for years. He has a good fan base. And we’re using his mother’s and grandmother’s recipes from Guerrero" (a state in Mexico)."
Mendoza brings the restaurant experience. He cooked at 2520 Tavern in Clemmons for the past 14 years. “It was time,” he said in Spanish, translated by Tracy Martinez. “I had worked for other people for so many years.”
Tracy Martinez said, an accountant, does the books and manages the front end.
She added that between her husband’s fans, her bookkeeping clients and Mendoza’s fans, they seemed to have already developed a customer base.
“And Yadkin has a huge Hispanic population,” she said, “so on Sundays the parking lot is full.”
Saturdays and Sundays, Rancherito serves the Mexican specialties menudo (tripe soup) and caldo de res (beef stew). The restaurant has specials reserved for other days of the week, too: enchiladas verdes on Tuesdays, enchiladas rojos on Wednesday, posole on Thursday, and mojarra frita (fried whole fish) and garlic shrimp on Friday.
Regular menu items include tacos, sopes, huaraches, gorditas, and tamales.
The tamales ($8 for four) are filled with shredded chicken mixed with homemade mole sauce.
Taco choices include lengua (beef tongue), tripe, barbacoa (shredded beef), carne asada (grilled flank steak), al pastor (pork marinated in pineapple and spices), chicken and chorizo (spicy sausage). A plate of four costs $8 – or 25 cents extra for each lengua and tripe taco. Taco plates come with lime, radish, grilled green onion and a grilled whole jalapeno. Be sure to ask for the homemade salsa verde or rojo. There’s also an extra spicy rojo behind the counter, because, as Pedro says, there’s always someone who wants it spicier.
Sopes ($7.99) are three thick tortillas topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream and choice of meat. Similar are huaraches ($6.29), which are thick oval tortillas — the word translates as sandals — with similar toppings.
All the corn tortillas are made from scratch.
Other items include chuletas (pork chops, $13.29) and pollo a la plancha ($13.09), which is marinated grilled chicken breast with rice beans and grilled onions.
Rancherito also is serving quesabirria ($10.19 for three), a taco-quesadilla hybrid that has become trendy in Mexican restaurants in recent years. Martinez marinates beef and then slowly stews it for this dish. The shredded meat goes into a grilled tortilla that’s folded with Mexican queso and served with the cooking juices — what is loosely called a “consommé” — for dipping.
Sides at the restaurant include rice, refried beans and nopales (cactus).
The restaurant’s name means “little rancher.”
“We spent a lot of time talking about the name,” Tracy Martinez said. “We’re out in the country here, and a lot of Mexicans are or were ranchers.”
Some people may remember the German Restaurant that was in this spot for many years. It does seem off the beaten path on a rural road in Yadkin County, and not in the town of Yadkinville per se. A big field of soy beans sits across the street and there are no other businesses in sight. But Ray T. Moore Road is a popular connector between Old Stage Road and Courtney-Huntsville Road and gets a fair amount of traffic.
“On the weekend, we get a lot of Hispanics — people who know us. On the weekdays, we get a lot of locals who maybe haven’t had real Mexican before,” Tracy Martinez said.
“But we really want to share Mexican culture with people. That’s why we serve posole on Thursday — because that’s a tradition in Mexico. And we’re going to do special events, like for Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). We’re also going to have mariachi bands — we plan to have a band for our grand opening Oct. 16.”
(336) 727-7394
@mhastingswsj