Recent Sips and Picks

Here are some recently tasted wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Domaine Wachau 2020 Federspiel Gruner Veltliner, Austria, $18. Green pepper and herbs on the nose. Green peppers and herbs mixed with green apple, lime and stony, salty minerality on the palate. Clean and refreshing with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Tenuta Gorghi Tondi Midor Catarratto, Sicily, Italy, $17. Very floral, with peach notes on the nose. Balanced acidity and citrus and pineapple on the palate. Very good.
--Trinchero 2014 BRV Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $80. Cedar and tobacco aromas, cedar, blueberries, blackberries, earthy bark and licorice on the palate, with a long dry finish. Very good.
--CorteBianca 2016 Franciacorta Brut Saten Millesimato, Italy, $23. Very aromatic with citrus and yeast. A nuttiness on the palate with more yeast and citrus and persistent bubbles. Very good.
--Sattlerhof Sudsteiermark 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Austria, $19. Aromatic pear, melon and herbs. Lime, tropical fruit, herbs and stony minerality on the palate. Good plus.
--WillaKenzie 2017 Estate Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore., $30. Cherry with light earth and spice on the nose. Cherry-cola, dark fruit, tea and earth on the palate with a lingering finish. Good plus.
--Poderi Cellario E’ Rosato (nonvintage), Italy, $21 (1 liter). Cherry and cranberry, with a touch of orange. A Piemontese wine made from organically farmed dolcetto and Nebbiolo. Good plus.
--Raats Original 2019 Unwooded Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa, $15. Flavors of lemon and apple with a touch of pineapple. Dry and crisp, with refreshing acidity and lingering finish. Straightforward but enjoyable. Good plus.
--Scheid Vineyards 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Monterey, Ca., $22. Gooseberry, lime and melon on the nose. Citrusy flavors, very light herbal or grassy notes; wonderful, bracing acidity. Good plus.
--Willamette Valley Vineyards 2020 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $17. Pear, melon and lemon with a touch of honey and almond; just a little bit creamy, with good acidity and nice balance. Good plus.
--St. Francis 2018 Zinfandel, Sonoma County, Ca., $23. Rich and fruity, with cherry, raspberry, brambles and tobacco, and a sweetish vanilla finish. Good plus.
--Indaba Chenin Blanc, South Africa, $12. Floral aromas, with pear, apple and citrus with a hint of almond on the palate. A well-made dry chenin blance at a nice price. Good plus.
--LAN 2016 Rioja Crianza, Spain, $15. Cherry and raspberry fruit, oak spice, touch of vanilla. Good structure and balance, with fine tannins through the lingering finish. Good.
--Abbazia di Novacella Stiftskellerei Neustift 2019 Muller Thurgau, Italy, $19. Lots of lime and minerals, with a touch of almond, in this clean, well-balanced dry white. Good.
--Tommasi 2019 Le Rosse Pinot Grigio, Italy, $13. Lemon aromas and flavors, with a clean, crisp finish. Good.
--Sosie First Things First Brut Nature, Sonoma County, Ca., $30. Plenty of peach and orange in this lightly sparkling wine made from Roussanne that is also lemony, nutty and slightly creamy with medium acidity. Good.
--E. Guigal 2019 Cotes du Rhone Blanc, France, $18. Floral and tropical aromas. Fruity, rich and creamy, with peach and peach pit, touch of honey and minerals. Good.
--Landmark Vineyards 2018 Hop Kiln Estate Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Ca., $40. A rich pinot with licorice and tar and ripe dark fruit. Good.
--Raptor Ridge 2015 Chehalem Mountain Estate Pinot Noir, Oregon, $50. Dried cherries and herbs/tea on the nose. Good.
--Ciavolich Divus 2016 Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, Italy, $20. Blackberries and licorice mixed with baking spices on the smooth palate. Good.
--Bread & Butter 2020 Rose, Napa, Ca., $16. A softer rose with strawberry and melon, and moderate acidity. Good.
--Sweet Cheeks 2016 Triple Block Pinot Noir, Ore., $37. Cherry cola, roses, earthy oak spice, hint of licorice, good acidity, slightly chewy tannins, lingering finish. Good.