Recent Sips and Picks

Here are some recently tasted wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Domaine Wachau 2020 Federspiel Gruner Veltliner, Austria, $18. Green pepper and herbs on the nose. Green peppers and herbs mixed with green apple, lime and stony, salty minerality on the palate. Clean and refreshing with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Tenuta Gorghi Tondi Midor Catarratto, Sicily, Italy, $17. Very floral, with peach notes on the nose. Balanced acidity and citrus and pineapple on the palate. Very good.

--Trinchero 2014 BRV Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $80. Cedar and tobacco aromas, cedar, blueberries, blackberries, earthy bark and licorice on the palate, with a long dry finish. Very good.

--CorteBianca 2016 Franciacorta Brut Saten Millesimato, Italy, $23. Very aromatic with citrus and yeast. A nuttiness on the palate with more yeast and citrus and persistent bubbles. Very good.

--Sattlerhof Sudsteiermark 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Austria, $19. Aromatic pear, melon and herbs. Lime, tropical fruit, herbs and stony minerality on the palate. Good plus.