Recently reviewed wines: a great Italian pinot grigio and more

Here is a selection of wines I've tasted recently, roughly in order of preference:
--Peter Zemmer 2016 Giatl Pinot Grigio Riserva, Sudtirol Alto Adige, Italy, $17. Aromatic minerals and citrus. Rounded mouthfeel, medium weight. Apple pear, lemon and savory notes on the palate. A juicy yet weighty, well-balanced pinot grigio that calls for food. Very good.
--Trois Versants 2019 Muscadet Sevre et Maine, Loire, France, $13. Citrus and minerally with crisp acidity, just what you expect from Muscadet – a great wine for oysters or other seafood. Very good.
--Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars 2017 Karla Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $35. Apple, caramel aromas. Lemon/lime, spice and butterscotch on the palate. An elegant oaked chard, with balanced acidity. Very good.
--Don Olegario 2019 Albarino, Rias Biaxas, Spain, $20. Floral, apple, pear and citrus aromas. Lots of citrus, mixed with herbs, on the palate. A lively, well-made wine meant for seafood. Very good.
--Chateau La Vielle Cure 2012 Fronsac, Bordeaux, France, $32. Smoke, earth and dried dark fruit on the nose. Plum, raspberry, currant, licorice, earth and chalk on the palate. Very good.
-- Antica 2018 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $32. Apple and lemon aromas. Lemon, baked apple, toasty, oak spice flavors, a bit chalky on finish. Good acidity. Very good.
--Robert Mondavi 2017 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $24. Butterscotch, tropical fruit and oak spice on the nose. Apple and pineapple, crème brulee, spices and toasty oak on the palate. A well-made chard that showcases the Napa style. Very good.
--Bricoleur 2019 Flying by the Seat of Our Pants Rose of Grenache, Sonoma County, Ca., $27. Cherry, watermelon, peach, pepper. A lively rose with plenty of stuffing for grilled foods. Good plus.
--Art of Earth 2019 Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Italy, $12. An easy-drinking red made with organic grapes. Dry, with earth and cherries. Good plus.
--Landmark Vineyards 2018 Overlook Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Ca., $27. Apple, baking spices on the nose. Touch of peach with apple, lemon and butterscotch on the palate. Lingering finish. Good plus.
--Hess 2017 Allomi Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $32. Black cherry, blackberry and plum, oak spice and savory character. Plenty of rich fruit and tannins. Good plus.
--Barone Montalto 2019 Pinot Grigio, Sicily, Italy, $12. Pear, lemon, touch of pineapple. Refreshing acidity. Good plus.
--Biltmore Estate Blanc de Noir, $30. Vinted in Asheville, N.C., from grapes sourced elsewhere, this has cherry and spice on the nose and palate, with crisp acidity. Good plus.
--Noble Hill 2016 Blanc de Blancs, South Africa, $29. Single-vineyard chardonnay sparkling wine. Lemony aromas, with touch of yeast. Creamy, crisp apple, nice bubbles. Good plus.
--Graham Beck Brut Rose, South Africa, $20. 58% pinot noir and 42% chardonnay. Flavors of raspberries, apple and citrus. A little bit creamy but with lively acidity. Good plus.
--Bread & Butter 2019 Rose, Napa Valley, Ca., $16. Strawberry and watermelon predominate in this light rose. Good.
--Chemistry 2018 Pinot Noir Williamette Valley, Ore., $14. Cherry, cranberry and spice, fairly dry. Good.
--Vale do Bomfim 2017 Douro, Portugal, $13. Dark fruit, a bit jammy, with herbs and spice. Good.
