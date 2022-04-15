 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wine Pick

Recently reviewed wines: Mount Veeder and more

Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon

 MICHAEL HASTINGS

My latest wine samplings and reviews, roughly in order of preference:

--Mount Veeder 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $48. Blackberry and cedar aromas. Blackberry, plum, blueberry, dried herbs and tobacco on the palate, with a touch of chocolate. Juicy but dry with medium tannins and a lingering finish. Very good.

--Cottanera Barbazzale Bianca 2020 Catarrato, Sicilia DOC, Italy, $23. Herbal and floral aromas. Pear, lemon, minerality and salinity on the palate. Well-balanced with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Terra Costantino 2019 de Aetna Etna Bianco DOC, Italy, $27. Floral, with pineapple, peach, citrus and herbs on the minerally palate. Bright acidity and clean finish. Very good.

--Firrriato Chiaramonte 2017 Nero D’Avola Sicilia DOC, Italy, $23. Earthy nose. Black plum, blackberry, leather and licorice; savory and meaty with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Domaine de Leyre-Loup 2019 Fleurie, Beaujolais, France, $20. Earthy, cherry, raspberry, plum. Nicely structured and balanced with integrated tannins. Good plus.

--Chateau Les Pins 2014 Cotes du Roussillon Villages, France, $17. Blackberry, black cherry plum, earth, pepper and spice in this 60% syrah, 30% grenache and 10% mourvedre blend. Good plus.

--Elena Walch 2018 Shiava, Alto Adige, Italy, $16. Roses, cherry and strawberry on the nose. Red fruit and a touch of almond and bubblegum on the dry palate. Good plus.

--Siduri 2019 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, Ore., $35. Baked apple aromas. Apple, lemon, baking spices and touch of vanilla on the palate, which is just a tad thin. Bright acidity and refreshing finish. Good plus.

--Lange 2020 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $28. A bit floral with a touch of white peach and honeysuckle on the nose. Pear, apple, lime and salinity on the palate. Good plus.

--Markus Bechthold 2019 Cinsault, Lodi, Ca., $39. Red currant and black pepper aromas, with black plum and licorice flavors. Smooth with pronounced minerality on the finish. Good plus.

--Fat Bastard 2020 Chardonnay, France, $13. Tropical fruit, touch of vanilla. A nicely balanced everyday white. Good.

--Ruffino Modus 2017 Toscana, Italy, $28. A little bit cherry, plum and blackberry, with dried herbs – one foot in the Old World and one foot in the New. Good.

--Lomond 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, South Africa, $18. Grassy, herbal nose with bright citrus and tropical fruit and grassiness on the palate and a mineral finish. Good.

--Calanica 2020 Rosato, Sicily, Italy, $11. Ripe cherry, strawberry, peach, watermelon and citrus. A bit floral, with a lively finish. Good.

--Midnight Cellars 2020 Grenache Blanc, Paso Robles, Ca. $34. Tropical aromas, with lime and peach and minerality. Reasonably crisp, and mouth-coating with a lingering finish. Good.

--Planeta 2017 Mamertino, Sicily, Italy, $22. This blend of Nero d’Avola and Niocera has aromas of wild herbs, cherries and spice. The dusty palate offers cherry, blackberry and mineral notes. A bit earthy, meaty, savory and smoky. Good.

--Maquis 2018 Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Colchagua Valley, Chile, $20. Black cherry and chocolate on the nose. Blackberry, herbs, spice, leather and licorice on the palate. Good.

--The Paring 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Ca., $25. A touch herbaceous, fruity with peach, grapefruit and lime. Not overly acidic and some barrel aging gives this a soft, rounded mouthfeel. Good.

--Bonterra 2021 Rose, Ca., $16. Red berries and touch of watermelon on the nose. Dry with cranberry and a touch of peach, lime and grapefruit on the refreshing palate. Good.

--Windsor Vineyards Platinum Series Brut Rose, North Coast, Ca., $32. Lime, pear, apple, grapefruit. Plenty of acidity. OK.

Michael Hastings

