Recently reviewed wines

Here are a few recently tasted wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Beaulieu Vineyard 2015 Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $145. Cedar and earth on the nose. Blackberry, foresty earth and herbs, with a touch of cigar and mocha on the rich, full-bodied palate. Long finish. 90% cab, with bits of malbec, petit verdot and merlot. Very good plus.

--Gary Farrell 2018 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $45. Cherry, raspberry, tea, pencil and roses. Good acidity, food-friendly, lingering finish. Very good.

--Contino 2014 Reserva Rioja, Spain, $50. Cherry, plum, violets, touch of spice. Well-balanced, smooth, good structure. Very good.

--Lion Tamer 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $65. This cab blended with a bit of malbec is big, bold and ripe. Blackberry, blueberry, cedar, mocha and vanilla on the palate. Quite juicy with a long finish. Very good.

--Quinta do Portal 2017 Grande Reserva, Douro, Portugal, $45. Black plums, licorice, earth, long finish. Very good.

--Two Hands Gnarly Dudes 2018 Shiraz, Barossa Valley, Australia, $33. Bold, rich plum, blueberry and blackberry, mint, touch of licorice, with juicy, silky texture. Lingering finish. Very good.