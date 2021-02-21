Recently reviewed wines

Here are my impressions of recently tasted wines in approximate order of preference:
--Cakebread Cellars 2017 Beechland Select Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $77. Cedar, blackberry and mocha aromas. Blackberry, cooked plum, fig and dark chocolate flavors. Firm tannins, elegant and full-bodied, long finish. Very good plus.
--Dow’s 10 Year Old Tawny Port, Portugal, $39. Hazelnut, fig and apricot, touch of caramel. Very good.
--Tasca d’Almerita 2016 Lamuri Nero d’Avola, Sicily, Italy, $20. Wild herbs and earth on the nose. Blueberry, plum, violets and earth on the palate. Juicy, with good acidity and a lingering finish. Very good.
--Colterenzio (Schreckbichl) 2016 St. Daniel Pinot Nero Blauburgunder, Alto Adige, Italy, $30. Cherry and plum aromas. Earth and brambles on the palate. Nicely balanced, with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Domaine Ostertag 2018 “Les Jardins” Riesling, Alsace, France, $27. Lime, lemon minerals and petrol on the nose, along with tangerine and grapefruit on the dry palate. Very good.
--Ch. Moulin du Duhart 2017, Pauillac, Bordeaux, France, $60. This blend of 85% merlot and 15% cabernet sauvignon features cherries, plum, earth and brambles. Bright fruit, soft tannins, long finish. Very good.
--Moser 51,151 Brut, Trentodoc, Italy, $25. Yeasty bread on the nose. Lemon on the palate. Fine bubbles. Fresh, fragrant, dry. Very good.
--Graham’s Six Grapes Reserve Porto, Portugal, $25. Smooth, full-bodied, rich and chocolatey with a plum base. Very good.
--Ventisquero Pangea 2014 Apalta Vineyard Syrah, Colchagua Valley, Chile, $60. Blackberry, blueberry, pepper, spice and touch of mint. Ripe, jammy and smooth. Very good.
--Faire La Fete Brut, Cremant de Limoux, France, $19. Toast, baked apple, lemon, touch of peach, slightly chalky. Good plus.
--Artesa 2017 Los Carneros Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $23. Baked apple, lemon, hint of nuttiness. Good plus.
--Delas 2018 Ventoux, France, $12. A well-balanced, smooth red with cherry, plum, brambles and tobacco aromas and flavors. Straightforward but well-made. Good plus.
--Prats & Symington Praso de Roriz 2017 Douro, Portugal, $17. Plum, mixed red fruit, touch of raisin, foresty herbs. Fresh, good structure, lingering finish. Good plus.
--R de Rieussec 2018 Blanc, Bordeaux, France, $44. Citrus, pear and flowers mingle in this soft and fresh white Bordeaux of 58% sauvignon blanc and 42% semillon. Well-balanced with a bright finish. Good plus.
--Chateau Bouscasse 2012 Grand Vin de Madiran, France, $26, This blend of 60% tannat, 25% cabernet franc and 15% cabernet sauvignon is earthy with blackberry fruit and licorice, its tannins just starting to mellow after nine years. Good plus.
--Oak Farm 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Lodi, Ca., $20. Lemon/lime, tropical fruit, grass and herbs. Good.
--Flat Top Hills 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $16. Blackberry, blueberry, brambles, cocoa, vanilla. Ripe, smooth style. Good.
--Ventisquero Heru 2016 Pinot Noir, Casablanca Valley, Chile, $40. Earthy aromas. Cherry, spice and minerality on the palate. Soft and juicy with restrained oak. Good.
--Wirra Wirra 2017 Catapult Shiraz, McLaren Vale, Australia, $23. Earthy, cherry, mint. Ripe, grapey fruit and pepper with bright acidity on the palate. Good.
--District 7 2018 Chardonnay, Monterey, Ca., $18. Tropical and apple aromas. Fresh apple and lemon on the palate, with a touch of vanilla. Overall, a bright and fresh chard with restrained oak finish. Good.
--Pine Ridge Sparkling Chenin Blanc + Viognier, Ca., $18. Lemon/lime, green apple, nice and crisp. Good.
--Colterenzio (Schreckbickl) 2017 Lagrein, Suditirol Alto Adige, Italy, $19. Cherry, plum, earth and spice. Good.
--Legende 2019 Bordeaux Blanc, France, $19. Floral, herbal, and apples with bright citrus and a crisp finish. Good.
--The Federalist 2016 Bourbon Barrel Aged Zinfandel, Mendocino County, Ca., $22. Jammy blackberry and raspberry with spice and a hefty dose of vanilla. A bit astringent. OK.
