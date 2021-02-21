Recently reviewed wines

Here are my impressions of recently tasted wines in approximate order of preference:

--Cakebread Cellars 2017 Beechland Select Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $77. Cedar, blackberry and mocha aromas. Blackberry, cooked plum, fig and dark chocolate flavors. Firm tannins, elegant and full-bodied, long finish. Very good plus.

--Dow’s 10 Year Old Tawny Port, Portugal, $39. Hazelnut, fig and apricot, touch of caramel. Very good.

--Tasca d’Almerita 2016 Lamuri Nero d’Avola, Sicily, Italy, $20. Wild herbs and earth on the nose. Blueberry, plum, violets and earth on the palate. Juicy, with good acidity and a lingering finish. Very good.

--Colterenzio (Schreckbichl) 2016 St. Daniel Pinot Nero Blauburgunder, Alto Adige, Italy, $30. Cherry and plum aromas. Earth and brambles on the palate. Nicely balanced, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--Domaine Ostertag 2018 “Les Jardins” Riesling, Alsace, France, $27. Lime, lemon minerals and petrol on the nose, along with tangerine and grapefruit on the dry palate. Very good.