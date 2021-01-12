Recently reviewed wines

--Stags’ Leap Winery 2016 The Leap Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $115. Blackberry, brambles, tobacco, leather, a bit of spice and minerality. Perfectly dry, with firm tannins. Long finish. Very good plus.

--Albert Boxler 2015 Pinot Blanc, Alsace, France, $36. Floral, honeysuckle aromas. Lemon and figs accompany stony and salty minerality on the palate. Long finish. Very good.

--Tramin 2019 Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy, $18. Floral and yeasty on the nose. Peach, apple, lemon and gingery spice on the palate. Creamy texture, refreshing acidity. A pinot grigio with enough weight for some versatile food pairings. Very good.

--Zenato 2016 Ripassa, Valpolicella Ripasso, Italy, $30. Plum and black fruit, touch of licorice and spice, bit of orange zest. Very good.

--Seghesio Venom 2016 Sangiovese, Ca., $50. Dusty herbs on the nose. Cherry, dried herbs, leather and black olive on the palate. Smooth and supple; well-balanced. Very good.

--Zusslin Cremant d’Alsace Brut Zero, Alsace, France, $25. Apricots, pears, baked apple, lemon, minerals and honeysuckle. Very good.

--Bodegas Palacio 2017 Cosme Palacio 1894 Vino Blanco, Rioja, Spain, $31. Pear, beeswax/lanolin, a bit herbal and citrusy. Good acidity, long finish. Very good.