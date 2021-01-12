Recently reviewed wines

--Stags’ Leap Winery 2016 The Leap Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $115. Blackberry, brambles, tobacco, leather, a bit of spice and minerality. Perfectly dry, with firm tannins. Long finish. Very good plus.
--Albert Boxler 2015 Pinot Blanc, Alsace, France, $36. Floral, honeysuckle aromas. Lemon and figs accompany stony and salty minerality on the palate. Long finish. Very good.
--Tramin 2019 Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige, Italy, $18. Floral and yeasty on the nose. Peach, apple, lemon and gingery spice on the palate. Creamy texture, refreshing acidity. A pinot grigio with enough weight for some versatile food pairings. Very good.
--Zenato 2016 Ripassa, Valpolicella Ripasso, Italy, $30. Plum and black fruit, touch of licorice and spice, bit of orange zest. Very good.
--Seghesio Venom 2016 Sangiovese, Ca., $50. Dusty herbs on the nose. Cherry, dried herbs, leather and black olive on the palate. Smooth and supple; well-balanced. Very good.
--Zusslin Cremant d’Alsace Brut Zero, Alsace, France, $25. Apricots, pears, baked apple, lemon, minerals and honeysuckle. Very good.
--Bodegas Palacio 2017 Cosme Palacio 1894 Vino Blanco, Rioja, Spain, $31. Pear, beeswax/lanolin, a bit herbal and citrusy. Good acidity, long finish. Very good.
--Robert Mondavi 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $34. Blended with bits of merlot, petit verdot and cabernet franc. Blackberry and brambles on the nose. Dry, dusty fruit, tannic, touch of licorice, with vanilla and oak spice on the finish. Good plus.
--Domaine D’Aussieres 2019 Aussieres Chardonnay, Corbieres, France, $13. Floral and fruity, with peach and citrus aromas and flavors. Fresh on the palate. Good plus.
--Quinta do Escudial 2012 Touriga Nacional, Portugal, $20. Cherry and earth aromas and flavors in this rustic wine. Medium body, good acidity, assertive tannins. Good plus.
--Chateau Guitignan 2010 Moulis en Medoc, Bordeaux, France, $25. Violets, plum, blackberry, mocha, assertive tannins. Good plus.
--Cameron Hughes 2018 Lot 718 Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $18. Pear, apple, lemon, touch of vanilla. Good acidity and moderate oak. Good plus.
--Ritual 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, Casablanca Valley, Chile, $20. Herbaceous and a bit yeast on the nose. Lemongrass, apple and touch of pineapple on the palate. Lingering finish, good acidity. Good overall.
--Oak Farm 2019 Rose, Lodi, Ca., $24. Made from grenache, this has aromas of cherry, flowers and pepper. Ripe fruit on the palate. Good.
--Trapiche Medalla 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendoza, Argentina, $20. Blackberry, plum, tobacco and vanilla in this rustic red. Good.
--Clean Slate 2019 Riesling, Mosel, Germany, $12. Lime and petrol aromas. Grapefruit and minerals on the palate. Good.
--Vina Pomal 2016 Rioja Crianza, $16. Cherry, plum, violets and cloves. Good.
--Primus 2018 Carmenere, Apalta, Colchagua Valley, Chile, $19. Full-bodied, rustic red with cherry, lots of pepper, touches of chocolate and mint. Good.
--CK Mondavi 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Ca., $7. Ripe blackberry and cherry, oak spice, touch of sweet vanilla. Good for the price.
--19 Crimes 2019 Snoop Cali Red, Ca., $12. Jammy ripe red and black fruit, vanilla, sweetish finish. OK.
--CK Mondavi 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Ca., $7. Citrus, herb and stone. OK.
--Dos Almas 2017 Gran Reserva Pinot Noir, Casablanca Valley, Chile, $15. Barnyard, earthy aromas. Cherry cola, touch of vanilla and spice on the palate. OK.
