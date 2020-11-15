A taste of recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Valdipiatta 2016 Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Italy, $37. Red and black berries, leather, herbs and spice. Fleshy and luxurious, with good acidity, fine tannins. Very good.

--Dow’s 10 Year Old Tawny Porto, Portugal, $37. Figs, raisins, cooked plums, hazelnuts - a fascinating interplay of flavors, a result of blending older and younger wines. Very good.

--Les Tuilieres 2018 Sancerre, Loire, France, $40. Aromatic with citrus and herbs. Lime and stony minerality on the palate. Well-balanced and crisp with a long finish. Very good.

--Domaine du Vieil Orme Inphini 2017 Touraine Chenonceaux, France, $18. Lemon, tropical fruit, herbs, stony minerality, a touch floral. Rich texture, a bit waxy, with a lingering finish. Very good.

--E. Guigal 2015 Crozes-Hermitage Blanc, France, $25. Almond and apricot with a touch of peach and flowers on the nose. Nutty and lemony on the viscous palate, more almond on the finish. Good plus.

--Kuentz-Bas 2016 Riesling, Alsace, France, $18. Lime, flowers and a bit of kerosene on the nose. Fairly dry on the minerally palate with flavors of apples. Good acidity and a lingering finish. Good plus.