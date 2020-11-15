A taste of recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Valdipiatta 2016 Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Italy, $37. Red and black berries, leather, herbs and spice. Fleshy and luxurious, with good acidity, fine tannins. Very good.
--Dow’s 10 Year Old Tawny Porto, Portugal, $37. Figs, raisins, cooked plums, hazelnuts - a fascinating interplay of flavors, a result of blending older and younger wines. Very good.
--Les Tuilieres 2018 Sancerre, Loire, France, $40. Aromatic with citrus and herbs. Lime and stony minerality on the palate. Well-balanced and crisp with a long finish. Very good.
--Domaine du Vieil Orme Inphini 2017 Touraine Chenonceaux, France, $18. Lemon, tropical fruit, herbs, stony minerality, a touch floral. Rich texture, a bit waxy, with a lingering finish. Very good.
--E. Guigal 2015 Crozes-Hermitage Blanc, France, $25. Almond and apricot with a touch of peach and flowers on the nose. Nutty and lemony on the viscous palate, more almond on the finish. Good plus.
--Kuentz-Bas 2016 Riesling, Alsace, France, $18. Lime, flowers and a bit of kerosene on the nose. Fairly dry on the minerally palate with flavors of apples. Good acidity and a lingering finish. Good plus.
--Cameron Hughes Lot 676 2016 White Blend, Santa Barbara County, Ca., $14. This blend of Roussane, Viognier and Marsanne offers floral aromas and a spicy palate. It’s dry but with a lot of interesting fruit swirling around: bits of lemon, orange, apricot compete for attention. The wine has some viscosity to the texture, balanced by decent acidity. Good plus.
--Royal Prince 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $45. Ripe dark fruit, brambles, herbs, licorice, tobacco. Heavy oak, high alcohol, tannic – checking off those boxes that Napa cab lovers love. Good plus.
--Artesa 2016 Los Carneros Chardonnay, Ca., $23. Floral aomas. Lemon, fruity with baked apple and stone fruit on the palate, caramel, vanilla, oak spice, plenty of acidity. Good plus.
-- Rui Roboredo Madeira Beyra Interior 2013 Reserva, Portugal, $16. A blend of 905 tempranillo and 10% mencia, this red is medium-bodied with good structure. Dry, with smooth tannins, black cherry/plum fruit, minerals and touch of tar and earth. Good plus.
--Trapiche 2018 Medalla Chardonnay, Mendoza, Argentina, $20. Citrus, apple, peach, a bit floral, with lively acidity. Good plus.
--Willm 2016 Pinot Blanc, Alsace, France, $13. Pear, floral aromas. Pear and citrus on the palate. Fresh, fruity and dry. Good plus.
--River Road Stephanie’s Cuvee 2017 Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $30. Ripe cherry/raspberry, cola, touch of vanilla, with woody spice. A bit hot. Good.
--Cedar + Salmon 2017 Red Wine Blend, Walla Walla Valley, Wash., $25. Brambles, licorice and blackberry aromas, joined by a touch of baking spices on the palate. Good.
--ZD Wines 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, Ca., $27. Aromatic, fruity, citrusy and grassy, with a bit of spice from neutral oak. Good.
--Pierre Sparr 2017 Pinot Blanc, Alsace, France, $16. A straightforward, enjoyable pinot blanc with lemon, pear, minerals and a touch of wild herbs. Good.
--Trinchero 2019 Mary’s Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, Ca., $35. Tropical aromas. Pineapple, citrus, grass on the palate. Lingering finish. Good.
--Enate 2019 Chardonnay 234 Somantano, Spain, $14. Ripe tropical fruit, honey aromas. Beeswax/lanolin, peaches and peach pits on the palate with a touch of vanilla. OK.
--Lammershoek 2017 LAM Pinotage, South Africa, $17. Dried cherry/plum fruit, mineral, smoke, spice, light-bodied. OK.
