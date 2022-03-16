Recipe book focuses on country wines

Chuck Blethen, the owner of the Jewel of the Blue Ridge Vineyard in Marshall, N.C., has written a cookbook: “The World’s Largest Collection of Country Wine Recipes."

The book was inspired by Blethen's travels around the world and the many wines he discovered made with wild fruits, flowers, honey, leaves, vegetables, roots and more. The book also includes wines made with native grapes.

“Our ancestors didn’t have the benefit of modern yeasts and testing equipment to make wines. But they made perfectly acceptable drinking wine out of whatever plants/fruits were in season and growing in their neighborhoods," Blethen said.

“The World’s Largest Collection of Country Wine Recipes” is a spiral-bound book with 195 country wine recipes as well as Blethen's winemaking tips. It is available on the Jewel of the Blue Ridge website and at its farm store for $34 including shipping.

For more information, visit https://wp.jeweloftheblueridge.com or call 828-606-3130.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

