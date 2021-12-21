Recipe inspired by IKEA's Swedish meatballs

For me, one of the best things about going to IKEA has always been its Swedish food market. I cannot begin to tell you how many Choklad Not bars I've eaten in the car on my way home over the years (mmm ... hazelnuts!), and I'm also a fan of the raspberry Kafferep cookies. But the real draw is the store's frozen Swedish meatballs.

They can be heated up in minutes in the oven or frying pan, and when paired with buttered noodles and a big spoonful of the store's lingonberry jam — well, what a quick, easy and delicious meal.

I was pretty sad, then, when on a recent visit, an employee told me my local store would be out of meatballs for the next couple of months due to COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions.

Which is not to say you or I can't still enjoy one of fall's favorite dishes; we just have to spend a little more time in the kitchen, making them from scratch.

This recipe, adapted from Serious Eats, uses a blend of ground beef and pork for maximum flavor. The meatballs are bound with milk-soaked bread and then cooked in a roux-based gravy made with beef broth and heavy cream. A dollop of spicy brown mustard and dash of apple cider vinegar make it extra rich and flavorful.

I like the meatballs over buttered noodles, but you could also pair them with mashed, boiled or roasted potatoes. Don't forget the lingonberry jam for a sweet-tart finish.