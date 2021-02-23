Recipe Swap: A little butter and cream bring out the best in cabbage

Cabbage, an underappreciated vegetable, gets some respect in this recipe from Nathalie Dupree and Cynthia Graubart's "Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking" (Gibbs Smith).
Most people would agree that sautéed cabbage is a big improvement over steamed cabbage. How do you make sautéed cabbage a little better (and a little richer)? Add some cream.
This dish is simplicity itself. It has just three ingredients not including salt and pepper. And there is an optional sprinkling of fresh tarragon, but the dish hardly needs it.
"Incredibly full and rich" is how Dupree and Graubart describe the dish, and we agree.
Creamed Sautéed Cabbage
Makes 2 servings
3 tablespoons butter
½ medium green cabbage, cored and cut into ¼-inch strips
½ cup heavy cream
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon (optional)
Heat the butter in a large nonstick frying pan over medium heat. Add the cabbage, toss to coat, and sauté 5 minutes. Pour in the cream. Bring to a boil, cover pan and reduce the heat to low. Cook 15 minutes until cabbage is tender but not mushy. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the tarragon if desired before serving.
Recipe from "Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking" (Gibbs Smith)
