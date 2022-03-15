Recipe Swap: A little sausage goes a long way in bean soup

Sausage is one of those ingredients that comes in handy for boosting the flavor of all kinds of dishes. It doesn’t have to be the star of the show or a predominant flavor to still make a substantial contribution.

In this soup recipe, just a half pound of sausage gives a pretty good flavor boost to 6 to 8 servings of soup.

Black beans get a spicy treatment here, with jalapeños, cumin and paprika. Avocado, cilantro and sour cream make a refreshing, cool counterpoint to the hot and spicy soup.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

