Recipe Swap: A quick bread for onion lovers

Cookbook author and television chef Sara Moulton describes this as a “decadent quick bread,” and, boy, is it ever. It’s not just the whole stick of butter or bottle of beer. She might have added that it’s for hardcore onion lovers, too.

A whole 2 cups of sliced onions — tossed with garlic, drenched in butter — sits atop this simple beer-batter, biscuit-like bread that can be mixed in just a few minutes. A sprinkle of fresh rosemary adds the crowning glory.

Eat this one warm, straight out of the oven. It’s addictive.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

