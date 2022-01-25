 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap: A quick bread for onion lovers
Recipe Swap

Cookbook author and television chef Sara Moulton describes this as a “decadent quick bread,” and, boy, is it ever. It’s not just the whole stick of butter or bottle of beer. She might have added that it’s for hardcore onion lovers, too.

A whole 2 cups of sliced onions — tossed with garlic, drenched in butter — sits atop this simple beer-batter, biscuit-like bread that can be mixed in just a few minutes. A sprinkle of fresh rosemary adds the crowning glory.

Eat this one warm, straight out of the oven. It’s addictive.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Onion Beer Bread

Makes 12 servings

1 stick butter

2 cups thin sliced onion rings (about 1 medium onion)

2 teaspoons minced garlic

360 grams (about 3 cups) unbleached flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon table salt

one 12-ounce bottle beer (your choice)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

1. Place a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish, place the butter, onion and garlic and set the pan in the oven while it is preheating. (Keep an eye on the butter; it might brown a little which is fine, but don’t let it get too brown.)

2. In a bowl stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add the beer and stir just until it is mixed. The dough will be sticky and heavy.

3. When the butter is melted, pour the butter, onion rings and garlic into a bowl leaving about 1 tablespoon of butter in the baking dish. Using a pastry brush coat the bottom and the sides of the baking dish evenly with the butter. Spoon the bread dough into the pan and spread it evenly. Divide the onions over the top of the dough and drizzle the melted butter and garlic over the onions. Sprinkle the rosemary evenly over the dough.

4. Bake the bread in the upper third of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until a skewer when inserted comes out clean. Cut the bread into 24 squares and serve right away.

Recipe from Sara Moulton

