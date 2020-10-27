 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: African-inspired stew combines collards and peanut butter
Jane Wallace of Sparta recently shared this recipe for collard/peanut butter soup, which she described as a “strange combination” but “delicious.”

She said she tried this on a pottery tour around Floyd, Va. This soup is similar to the many peanut soups and stews common throughout West Africa.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Collard/Peanut Butter Soup

 

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 tablespoons peeled and minced fresh ginger

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1 bunch collards (or kale), ribs removed and leaves chopped into 1-inch strips (or 1 large bag frozen)

¾ cup peanut butter (chunky or smooth)

½ cup tomato paste

Hot sauce (optional)

¼ cup roughly chopped peanuts

1. In a Dutch oven or stockpot, sauté the onion, ginger and garlic in the oil. Add broth and bring to a boil. Add salt. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer 20 minutes.

2. In a heat-safe bowl, stir together the peanut butter, tomato paste and 1 to 2 cups of hot broth from the pot. Once the mixture is smooth, transfer it to the pot and mix well. Stir in collards and cook about 6 to 8 minutes.

3. Puree the soup if desired. Taste, adjust seasoning and add hot sauce if desired. Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped peanuts.

— Recipe submitted by Jane Wallace of Sparta

