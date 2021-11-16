Recipe Swap: All the comfort of apple pie in an easy bread pudding

If you like apple pie but want something a little different — or just are intimidated by pie crust — try this recipe for apple bread pudding.

This warm dessert can be assembled in about 15 minutes and requires no special skill.

This can be made with a variety of styles of bread — just avoid strongly flavored multigrain or seed breads. French or Italian or even brioche are popular choices for bread pudding.

Croissants give less structure but add buttery flavor. Sourdough gives the bread pudding a good texture and balances the sweetness. You can even use plain or glazed doughnuts — but watch your sugar. Glazed doughnuts in bread pudding may not need any added sugar at all.

If desired, add ½ cup raisins. Add them with the apples in the skillet to plump them a bit.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.