Recipe Swap: Arugula and walnuts make a tasty topping for roast salmon

Herbs and nuts, ground into a paste with olive oil and other ingredients, can add a lot of flavor to all kinds of dishes.
Yes, we are talking pesto. But creative cooks these days make pesto with a wide variety of nuts and herbs beyond the traditional pine nuts and basil of the classic Genovese or Italian pesto.
Arugula and walnuts offer an assertive topping for salmon in the following recipe. Supplemented with garlic and Parmesan, this pesto – applied before the fish is roasted – offers a protective coating of sorts that helps keep the fish moist during the high-heat cooking.
For best results, check the fish early – the salmon is at its best when less than fully cooked.
Salmon With Arugula-Walnut Pesto
Makes 4 servings
3 cups fresh arugula leaves
¾ cup walnuts
¼ teaspoon salt
3 garlic cloves, peeled
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan, pecorino or Asiago cheese
4 4- to 6-ounce salmon fillets
Lemon wedges
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees.
2. Place arugula, walnuts, salt and garlic in a food processor. Process, adding the oil while the machine is running, until mixture is smooth. If too thick, add a couple tablespoons of water. Fold in the cheese.
3. Spray a baking sheet or shallow pan with cooking spray. Add the salmon fillets and spread pesto about ¼-inch thick on top of each fillet.
4. Bake 12 to 15 minutes, until salmon is still just a little dark pink inside (medium doneness). If desired, turn on oven broiler during last couple of minutes to form a brown crust on the pesto.
5. Serve immediately with lemon wedges, and, if desired, rice, slaw or a tossed salad.
Note: Baby spinach can be substituted for the arugula, and almonds can be substituted for the walnuts.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
