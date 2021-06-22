Recipe Swap: Arugula and walnuts make a tasty topping for roast salmon

Herbs and nuts, ground into a paste with olive oil and other ingredients, can add a lot of flavor to all kinds of dishes.

Yes, we are talking pesto. But creative cooks these days make pesto with a wide variety of nuts and herbs beyond the traditional pine nuts and basil of the classic Genovese or Italian pesto.

Arugula and walnuts offer an assertive topping for salmon in the following recipe. Supplemented with garlic and Parmesan, this pesto – applied before the fish is roasted – offers a protective coating of sorts that helps keep the fish moist during the high-heat cooking.

For best results, check the fish early – the salmon is at its best when less than fully cooked.

