Recipe Swap: Asian marinade boosts flavor of roast chicken
Roast chicken makes a great Sunday supper all fall and winter long, but if you're worried about getting tired of the plain salt-and-pepper or even garlic-and-herb recipe you normally use, here's an idea to try.

This recipe for five-spice roast chicken comes from "Simply Vietnamese Cooking" (Robert Rose Publishing)  by Nancie McDermott, a North Carolina cookbook author known equally for her Southern baking and Asian expertise.

Five-spice powder is often called Chinese five-spice powder but it is used often in both Chinese and Vietnamese cuisines. You can find it in just about any U.S. supermarket these days. The mixture is a blend of star anise, cloves, Chinese cinnamon, Szechuan peppercorns, and fennel seeds.

McDermott also adds such Asian flavors as sesame oil, soy sauce, fish sauce and ginger root to her marinade for the chicken.

She suggests a minimum of 1 hour for the marinade, but I would recommend overnight, or even up to 24 hours, for best results.

Serve this with hot rice and an Asian-style slaw.

McDermott recommends thighs and legs, or even wings, but it can be made with bone-in breasts, too.

 

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Five-Spice Roast Chicken

 

Makes 4 to 6 servings

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon Asian sesame oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar or granulated sugar

2 teaspoons five-spice powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

2 teaspoons finely chopped gingerroot

3½ pounds bone-in chicken legs and thighs, or wings

1. In a large bowl, combine soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, sugar, five-spice powder and salt; stir to mix well.  Stir in garlic and ginger, then add chicken pieces, turning to coat on all sides with marinade. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight. (A zip-lock plastic bag is handy for this.) Turn the pieces occasionally so marinade coats them evenly.

2. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place chicken in a roasting pan and roast until richly browned and the juices run clear when pierced, 30 to 45 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and serve hot, warm her at room temperature.

Recipe from "Simply Vietnamese Cooking" (Robert Rose)

