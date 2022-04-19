Recipe Swap: Asparagus, mushroom add a twist to carbonara

This twist on classic Italian carbonara is a perfect way to celebrate spring.
Asparagus and mushroom add both nutrition and variety to Italy’s famous bacon-and-egg pasta.
Asparagus and Mushroom ‘Carbonara’
Makes 4 servings
12 ounces thin spaghetti
Salt
5 slices bacon, chopped
8 ounces portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced
1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 2-inch lengths
2 eggs
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan or Pecorino cheese, or a combination, plus more for serving
Chopped fresh parsley, optional
Freshly ground black pepper
1. Bring a pot of 4 quarts water to a boil. Add a generous tablespoon of salt. Add spaghetti and cook, stirring until al dente. Drain, reserving ¼ cup pasta water.
2. Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp. Remove and set aside. To the same skillet add mushrooms and sauté until softened. Stir in asparagus and cook until crisp-tender but slightly underdone, 3 to 4 minutes.
3. In a small bowl, beat the eggs with the cheese. Add drained pasta to skillet and remove pan from the heat. Whisk in the egg and cheese mixture. If needed, stir in some reserved pasta water to thin the sauce. Generously season with black pepper to taste and add salt if needed. Stir well and serve immediately, garnished with reserved bacon and parsley if desired. Pass more cheese at the table.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Michael Hastings
