Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Bacon gives corn on the cob a crispy coating

Hastings July Fourth Food

Bacon-wrapped corn

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Some folks say that bacon makes everything better. Whether that's true or not, bacon fans are sure to enjoy this summer showstopper.

Take a fresh ear of corn, wrap it in bacon and throw it on the grill till the bacon gets crispy. What's not to love?

Bacon-Wrapped Corn

Makes 6 servings

6 ears corn, husked and cleaned

Chili powder or Cajun seasoning

Salt and black pepper to taste

12 slices bacon, or as needed

1. Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

2. Sprinkle each ear of corn with chili powder or Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper. Wrap each ear with 2 slices of bacon. Two slices should mostly cover one ear, but you can use more or less as desired, as long was the bacon is in a single layer, not overlapping.

3. Wrap each ear in a piece of aluminum foil (about 12 by 12 inches), twisting the ends tightly to seal. It’s important to use enough foil to tightly seal in the corn and bacon; otherwise, bacon grease will leak out and cause flare-ups.

3. Grill over high heat, turning occasionally, for about five minutes. Then move to a cooler part of the grill and grill over medium-low, turning occasionally, for about 10 minutes, until bacon is cooked.

4. When cool enough to touch, remove foil. If bacon needs crisping, place the corn back on the grill for a minute or two without the foil.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

