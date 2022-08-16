 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Baked beans get a Mexican twist with chipotles and more

  • 0
Mexican Baked Beans

Mexican baked beans are made with a mix of black and pinto beans.

 Journal Photo

This take on baked beans uses chipotle chiles in adobo for a spicy, smoky flavor. I like to make these with a mix of black and pinto beans. I season them with chili powder and cumin.

Don’t skip the cheesy goodness — that’s part of the fun, and probably will remind you of nachos. The same goes for all the garnishes, including sour cream, cilantro, avocado, jalapeño and lime.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Mexican Baked Beans

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 tablespoon oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 10-ounce cans diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained

1 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon maple syrup, brown sugar or honey (or more to taste)

2 tablespoons molasses

1 tablespoon chipotle chiles in adobo

1½ tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

4 15-ounce cans pinto or black beans, or a combination, rinsed and drained

Hot sauce to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup Monterrey Jack cheese, shredded

Garnishes:

Cilantro

Sour cream

Sliced avocado

Lime wedges

Jalapeno slices

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a Dutch oven or 2-quart baking dish, stir together

oil, onion, garlic, tomatoes, ketchup, molasses, chipotles, chili powder, cumin and beans. Taste and add hot sauce, salt and pepper. Taste again, and add more seasonings if desired.

2. Bake 1 hour, until beans mixture is bubbly and thickened. If desired, during last 15 minutes, sprinkle Jack cheese over the beans and then finish baking. Garnish with cilantro, sour cream, avocado and lime.

Note: If desired, ¼ pound chorizo or other sausage, browned, can be added to this mixture.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

R Kelly’s legal team ‘denied request to remove jurors who watched Surviving R Kelly documentary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert