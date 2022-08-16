Recipe Swap: Baked beans get a Mexican twist with chipotles and more

This take on baked beans uses chipotle chiles in adobo for a spicy, smoky flavor. I like to make these with a mix of black and pinto beans. I season them with chili powder and cumin.
Don’t skip the cheesy goodness — that’s part of the fun, and probably will remind you of nachos. The same goes for all the garnishes, including sour cream, cilantro, avocado, jalapeño and lime.
Mexican Baked Beans
Makes 6 to 8 servings
1 tablespoon oil
1 large onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 10-ounce cans diced tomatoes with green chiles, drained
1 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon maple syrup, brown sugar or honey (or more to taste)
2 tablespoons molasses
1 tablespoon chipotle chiles in adobo
1½ tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon ground cumin
4 15-ounce cans pinto or black beans, or a combination, rinsed and drained
Hot sauce to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup Monterrey Jack cheese, shredded
Garnishes:
Cilantro
Sour cream
Sliced avocado
Lime wedges
Jalapeno slices
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a Dutch oven or 2-quart baking dish, stir together
oil, onion, garlic, tomatoes, ketchup, molasses, chipotles, chili powder, cumin and beans. Taste and add hot sauce, salt and pepper. Taste again, and add more seasonings if desired.
2. Bake 1 hour, until beans mixture is bubbly and thickened. If desired, during last 15 minutes, sprinkle Jack cheese over the beans and then finish baking. Garnish with cilantro, sour cream, avocado and lime.
Note: If desired, ¼ pound chorizo or other sausage, browned, can be added to this mixture.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
