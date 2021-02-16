Recipe Swap: Beef and barley offers plenty of winter comfort in slow-cooker stew

This recipe for beef and barley stew hits all the right notes for a hearty, comforting winter dish. It has lots of beef and lots of vegetables, cooked gently over eight hours in a slow cooker to bring out the maximum flavor.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.
Slow Cooker Beef and Barley Stew
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 to 3 pounds beef chuck roast or stew meat, trimmed of excess fat, cut into 1-inch cubes
Salt and pepper to taste
4 to 6 slices bacon (optional)
1 large onion, chopped
6 cloves garlic, chopped
1 cup dry red or white wine
2 tablespoons tomato paste
4 cups reduced-sodium beef, chicken or vegetable stock
12 ounces Guinness extra stout or dark stout beer
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 bay leaves
2 teaspoons dried thyme
8 ounces cremini or white mushrooms, stemmed and quartered (optional)
1½ pounds red or Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1- inch pieces
4 cups assorted root vegetables, peeled and cut into ½ -inch pieces (such as carrots, parsnips, turnips, and rutabaga)
⅔ cup pearled barley
1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Liberally season beef on all sides with salt and pepper. Once the pan is hot, add about half the beef to the pan – avoiding overcrowding - and sear on all sides until golden brown, about 3 to 5 minutes per side. Repeat with remaining oil and beef. Add the cooked beef to a large slow cooker.
2. In the same pan over medium heat, add the bacon and cook, stirring, until browned. Remove bacon and set aside. To the bacon drippings, add chopped onions and garlic and saute until soft and fragrant. Add the wine and tomato paste to deglaze the pan, scraping up the brown bits at the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon. Cook for about 3 minutes or until slightly reduced. Add the liquid and sauteed onions and garlic to the slow cooker.
3. Add the stock, beer, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaves, thyme, mushrooms, potatoes, root vegetables and barley. Stir, cover and cook on low for 8 hours, stirring every couple of hours.
4. After eight hours, stir, taste and adjust salt and pepper as desired. Serve each bowl topped with reserved bacon.
Recipe adapted from mybakingaddiction.com
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Michael Hastings
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.