This Guinness beef stew comes from the former New Town Bistro, which used to serve it on St. Patrick’s Day.
Stout is a dark beer made with roasted malt or barley, so it can lend an interesting depth to stews.
The stew has carrots, onions, celery, leeks, garlic and tomatoes. The stout and beef stock help make a rich, dark sauce that is served over mashed potatoes.
If desired, other stout or dark beer can be substituted.
Guinness Beef Stew
Makes 6 to 8 servings
2 tablespoons cooking oil
2 pounds cubed beef, preferably from the shoulder (chuck)
2 carrots, finely chopped
2 celery ribs, finely sliced
1 leek, finely sliced, white only
1 medium onion, finely sliced
3 garlic cloves, sliced thin
2 bay leaves
2 sprigs fresh thyme
⅛ teaspoon (a pinch) nutmeg
⅛ teaspoon (a pinch) cinnamon
1 pint Guinness Stout
2 cups beef stock
1 cup chopped tomatoes, fresh or canned
Salt and freshly milled pepper to taste
Mashed potatoes for serving
1. Heat oven to 300 degrees. Over medium heat, heat oil in heavy stew pot. Brown beef, working in small batches. Set beef aside as you are working.
2. Into the now-empty pot, put vegetables, garlic, bay leaves, herbs and dry spices. Sweat until onions are clear and beginning to brown.
3. Add the stout and cook until reduced by 60 percent. Put in stock, reserved beef and tomatoes; bring to a simmer. Cover pot and place in oven. Cook 1 to 1½ hours, until beef is tender. Season with salt and pepper. Serve over mashed potatoes.
Recipe From Kyle Agha of New Town Bistro
