Irish Stout and Onion Soup with Blue Cheese

Makes 4 to 6 servings

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 large (1½ pounds) sweet Vidalia onions (thinly sliced)

5 cloves of garlic (peeled and chopped)

1 sprig of thyme (stems removed and chopped)

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour (dissolved in a little water)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

6 cups beef stock

1 ½ cups Irish stout

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

Blue cheese croutons:

6 slices of baguette

1 clove garlic clove (peeled and cut in half)

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup (2 ounces) blue cheese

1. Heat the oil and butter in a large stock pot over medium high heat. Add the onions, garlic and the brown sugar stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium/low and cook the onions and garlic slowly for 20 minutes or until they are light brown in color.

2. Add the thyme, flour, beer, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper and beef stock to the onions and garlic.

3. Bring the soup to a boil and then lower the temperature to simmering point for about 20 more minutes until the onions are very soft. Taste soup and adjust seasoning.

4. To make the croutons, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Slice the bread and rub with the cut garlic. Brush both sides with melted butter and place on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven for just a few minutes until the bread is a golden color but still soft inside.

5. Preheat the soup bowls in the oven to prep for serving. Just before serving the soup, top one side of the bread with Cashel blue cheese and broil until the cheese is bubbly and brown. Fill bowls with soup then place a slice of cheese toast on top of each bowl.

Recipe from "A Return to Ireland" (Hatherleigh Press)