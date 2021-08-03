 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Blueberry and corn come together in satisfying snack or breakfast muffin
Recipe Swap: Blueberry and corn come together in satisfying snack or breakfast muffin

If you’re enjoying a lot of fresh blueberries this summer, here’s a different take on a nice snack or breakfast.

It’s part muffin, part cornbread. It’s not too sweet, and it’s loaded with blueberries.

Many similar recipes use as little as ½ cup of blueberries. One cup is probably the average. I tried a full 2 cups, which is delicious but causes the muffins to fall apart when you eat them. So 1½ cups seems about right for providing plenty of blueberry goodness while producing a muffin that holds together.

Some recipes use a little lemon or a little vanilla. I like a little of both.

As with all muffins, you want to mix these as little as possible to ensure that they are tender. Also watch them closely while baking and remove them as soon as they pass the toothpick test.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Blueberry Corn Muffins

Makes 12 muffins

1 cup cornmeal

1¼ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk (or ¾ cup whole milk mixed with 1 teaspoon lemon juice, prepped 10 minutes in advance)

8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, melted

¾ cup light brown sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

1½ cups blueberries

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease the 12 cups of a muffin pan or fill with paper liners.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk or stir together cornmeal, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Place the blueberries in a small bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of the flour mixture. Set aside.

3. In another medium bowl, whisk the eggs, vanilla and buttermilk. Stir the melted butter and brown sugar together, then whisk into the egg mixture. Using a rubber spatula or large spoon, combine the wet and dry mixtures just until the dry ingredients are moistened. Do not overmix. Add flour-coated berries and stir gently just until combined.

4. Divide the batter equally among the prepared muffin cups. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, just until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool muffins in the pan for 5 minutes and then gently and serve warm or room temperature.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

