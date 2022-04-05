Recipe Swap: Broccoli and feta come together in recipe for a hearty frittata

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Broccoli and Feta Frittata

Broccoli and Feta Frittata

Broccoli and Feta Frittata.

 Michael Hastings

This frittata makes a nice brunch dish. It helps that it’s as good room temperature as warm, so you don’t have to rush to eat it.

This recipe comes from America’s Test Kitchen’s “The Complete Autumn & Winter Cookbook,” but I wouldn’t hesitate to serve this frittata any time of year.

As the Test Kitchen staff says in the book, a frittata has been called “a lazy man’s omelet.” It’s just a bit less fussy yet still mighty tasty. The staff worked hard to craft a foolproof recipe for a frittata that is “ tender, evenly cooked, cohesive” and “big and hearty enough to serve at least four for dinner.”

Chopping the vegetables finely helps the final product hold together well. The milk gives a bit of protection from overcooking and a rubbery egg texture. The two-step method with the stove and oven also helps ensure even cooking.

Broccoli and Feta Frittata

Makes 4 to 6 servings

12 large eggs

⅓ cup whole milk

Salt

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

12 ounces broccoli florets, cut into ½-inch pieces (4 cups)

 Pinch red pepper flakes

3 tablespoons water

½ teaspoon grated lemon zest plus ½ teaspoon juice

 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled into ½-inch pieces (1 cup)

1. Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Whisk eggs, milk, and ½ teaspoon salt in bowl until well combined.

2. Heat oil in 12-inch ovensafe nonstick skillet over medium- high heat until shimmering. Add broccoli, pepper flakes, and ¼ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring frequently, until broccoli is crisp-tender and spotty brown, 7 to 9 minutes. Add water and lemon zest and juice; continue to cook, stirring constantly, until broccoli is just tender and no water remains in skillet, about 1 minute longer.

3. Add feta and egg mixture and cook, using rubber spatula to stir and scrape bottom of skillet until large curds form and spatula leaves trail through eggs but eggs are still very wet, about 30 seconds. Smooth curds into even layer and cook, without stirring, for 30 seconds. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until frittata is slightly puffy and surface bounces back when lightly pressed, 6 to 9 minutes. Using rubber spatula, loosen frittata from skillet and transfer to cutting board. Let stand for 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

Recipe from America's Test Kitchen's "The Complete Autumn & Winter Cookbook"

