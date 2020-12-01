Recipe Swap: Buttermilk pie: a study in simplicity

Sometimes the simplest flavors are the most satisfying to my palate. Buttermilk pie is a good example of that.

This old-fashioned Southern dessert, said to have originated in England, is nothing more than a simple custard baked in a pie shell.

What helps make it interesting, of course, is the signature tang that buttermilk brings to the table. Other than that, the only flavor is typically just vanilla, though you might see nutmeg or lemon zest used from time to time.

I get fancy with this pie only to the extent that I like a bit of vanilla, nutmeg and lemon all in the same pie — but it's really just a splash or pinch of each. And even if using only one, you don't need much to stand out in this mixture of egg, buttermilk, flour and butter.

This is best at room temperature, though it can be served chilled. And it's pretty darned good plain, though I often top it with whipped cream for special occasions.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.