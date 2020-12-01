 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Buttermilk pie: a study in simplicity
Recipe Swap: Buttermilk pie: a study in simplicity

Sometimes the simplest flavors are the most satisfying to my palate. Buttermilk pie is a good example of that.

This old-fashioned Southern dessert, said to have originated in England, is nothing more than a simple custard baked in a pie shell.

What helps make it interesting, of course, is the signature tang that buttermilk brings to the table. Other than that, the only flavor is typically just vanilla, though you might see nutmeg or lemon zest used from time to time.

I get fancy with this pie only to the extent that I like a bit of vanilla, nutmeg and lemon all in the same pie — but it's really just a splash or pinch of each. And even if using only one, you don't need much to stand out in this mixture of egg, buttermilk, flour and butter.

This is best at room temperature, though it can be served chilled. And it's pretty darned good plain, though I often top it with whipped cream for special occasions.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Buttermilk Pie

1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

⅔ cup sugar

Pinch nutmeg

Pinch salt

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

½ teaspoon lemon zest

Dash vanilla extract

¼ cup butter, melted

1. Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Whisk flour, sugar, nutmeg and salt in one bowl. In a second bowl, beat the eggs, then whisk in buttermilk, zest, vanilla and melted butter. Combine wet and dry ingredients until smooth.

2. Place pie crust on a sheet pan, then pour mixture into crust. Bake 15 minutes on center rack of oven.

3. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees, turn sheet pan 180 degrees, front to back, and bake 25 to 30 minutes more, until the filling is pretty much set but jiggles just a bit in the center when you gently shake the pan.

4. Cool the pie on a rack. Pie can be served at room temperature but is good chilled, too.

Note: This pie also is good with a pre-baked graham-cracker crust.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

