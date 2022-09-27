Recipe Swap: 'Caviar' is a great way to use up late-season tomatoes and eggplant

This recipe for eggplant caviar is a great way to use late-season eggplant and tomatoes.
There are a lot of variations on eggplant caviar across Europe, the Middle East and all the way to Russia.
All vary a little bit. The recipe below is perhaps more French or Mediterranean, in that tomatoes are an equal partner with the eggplant.
This can be made on the stove, but I like the simplicity of roasting all the ingredients on one large sheet pan. Once everything is tender, I chop it up and tweak the seasoning. The addition of sugar and vinegar at the end helps to brighten and enhance all of the flavors.
This should have a bit of spicy zip. If necessary, you can sprinkle a bit of your favorite hot sauce in at the end.
Be sure to serve it at least room temperature.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.
Eggplant Caviar
Makes 6 servings
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large or 2 medium onions, cut into wedges
4 garlic cloves, smashed
1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded and cut into 1-inch strips (optional)
4 to 6 large tomatoes
4 to 6 small, 3 medium or 2 large eggplants
Salt
Black pepper
Crushed red pepper flakes
2 teaspoons sugar
2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
Chopped parsley or basil for garnish
Crackers for serving
1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Spread oil evenly over large sheet pan. Add onion, garlic and bell pepper, if using. Core the tomatoes, cut in half and place around pan, cut sides down. Peel eggplant if desired (especially if large) and cut small ones lengthwise in half or in 1-inch-thick slices. Sprinkle vegetables generously with salt and pepper, add red pepper flakes to taste, then toss well until all are coated with oil. If necessary, add a third tablespoon of oil, but not more.
2. Roast the vegetables 35 to 45 minutes or until the eggplant is completely tender, stirring once as needed to promote even cooking.
3. Let vegetables cool a bit, and pull the skins off the tomatoes and discard. Then transfer everything to a cutting board and chop well, to about the consistency of a chunky salsa. (You also could puree this in a food processor until smooth if desired.) Stir in the sugar and vinegar until well combined. Taste and adjust seasonings.
4. Serve room temperature with crackers or good bread, garnished with parsley or basil.
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!