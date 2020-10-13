 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Cheese straws get a blue twist for extra flavor
Recipe Swap: Cheese straws get a blue twist for extra flavor

This variation on classic Southern cheese straws comes from Damon Lee Fowler and his 2013 cookbook, "Essentials of Southern Cooking" (Lyons Press).

Fowler called this a tribute to his alma mater, Clemson University, birthplace of the creamy blue cheese known as Clemson Blue. 

He notes that if you don't have Clemson Blue, such other blue cheeses as Maytag, Roquefort, Gorgonzola or Danish blue will work just fine.

 

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Blue Cheese Straws

 

Makes about 10 dozen

½ pound extra-sharp white cheddar

½ pound well-aged blue cheese

¼ pound unsalted butter, softened

½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

1 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

10 ounces (about 2 cups) Southern soft wheat flour or all-purpose flour

1, Finely grate the cheddar. Crumble the blue cheese. Place the cheddar, blue cheese and butter in a food processor and cream them together until fluffy and smooth. 

2. Add the cayenne, black pepper, salt and flour and mix into a uniform dough.  Gather into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap, and chill 30 minutes to 1 hour. Don't let the dough get hard; or if it does get hard, give it time to soften at room temperature until pliable but cool before proceeding.

3. Position rack in center of oven. Heat oven to 325 degrees.  Put the dough in a cookie press fitted with the star die and press into 2½-inch straws onto an uncreased cookie sheet. Leave about ½ inch between each straw.  You also can roll the dough ¼ inch thick and cut it into strips or cut ⅛ inch thick and gently twist into spirals. 

4. Bake 18 to 20 minutes, until lightly browned on the bottom and pale gold on top. Cool the straws on the pan, then transfer to an airtight container.

Recipe from "Essentials of Southern Cooking" (Lyons Press)

