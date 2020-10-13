Recipe Swap: Cheese straws get a blue twist for extra flavor

This variation on classic Southern cheese straws comes from Damon Lee Fowler and his 2013 cookbook, "Essentials of Southern Cooking" (Lyons Press).

Fowler called this a tribute to his alma mater, Clemson University, birthplace of the creamy blue cheese known as Clemson Blue.

He notes that if you don't have Clemson Blue, such other blue cheeses as Maytag, Roquefort, Gorgonzola or Danish blue will work just fine.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

