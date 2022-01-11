 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap: Chicken stew offers a satisfying meal that's as affordable as it is versatile
Recipe Swap: Chicken stew offers a satisfying meal that's as affordable as it is versatile

20180124w_fea_foodlead

Classic Chicken Stew.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

This recipe for chicken stew is both economical and versatile. In short, it gets you a lot of satisfying meal out of one chicken and some vegetables.

I simmer the chicken first to make my own broth. I prefer using a whole chicken — it’s cheaper — but bone-in breasts or thighs can be used if one prefers to have only white or dark meat.

My method takes a couple of different turns depending on how rich a broth I want. Cooking the chicken just till the meat is done — about an hour — will produce a light broth. If I want to cheat, I can up the flavor by starting the chicken in broth instead of water. I also can make the broth more flavorful by additional cooking. I simply remove the chicken, pull off the meat and return the skin and bones to the pot for additional simmering. Another hour will make a world of difference, but even an extra 30 minutes of cooking will add more flavor.

When I skim the extra fat from the broth, I usually save a little bit for sautéing onion and other vegetables for whatever kind of stew I’m making.

Another nice thing about this method: It usually produces leftover broth that can be saved for another recipe. If you are making soup, you might use all the broth. But for a stew, you’ll have extra. One to two quarts of broth in the final step is usually about right to accompany the meat from one whole chicken, though the amount of liquid may vary somewhat depending on how many other ingredients are in the soup, such as carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and rice.

Stews can be thickened or not. They can be thickened with flour or cornstarch, but some will naturally thicken due to the addition of such starchy ingredients as rice or potatoes.

The recipes below show you just a few ways to use this method.

This is a basic recipe for meat-and-potatoes folks who don’t want a lot of spices or other flavors, but check out the suggested variations below.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Classic Chicken Stew

Makes 8 servings

1 whole chicken (3 to 4 pounds), liver and gizzards removed, or about 3 pounds bone-in chicken breasts or thighs

Water or reduced-sodium chicken broth (See Note)

Salt

Chicken fat, butter or oil

1 large or 2 medium onions, chopped

3 celery sticks, chopped

4 carrots, peeled and sliced

4 medium red potatoes, chopped

1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 to 2 quarts chicken broth, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

1. Place the chicken breast side down in a stockpot. Add water to cover chicken by about an inch. Cover pot with a lid and gradually bring to a boil. Add about a teaspoon of salt. Reduce heat and boil gently for 20 to 30 minutes. Skim off any film that forms on the surface. Turn off heat and let the chicken sit in the hot liquid, covered, for 1 hour.

2. After an hour, remove chicken to a cutting board. Remove and discard skin and bones. Shred or chop meat; set aside. If desired, for extra flavor, simmer the broth up to an hour longer, either by itself or with the skin and bones. Strain mixture, discarding solids. Skim excess fat from the surface of the broth.

3. In a Dutch oven or soup pot, warm about 1 tablespoon chicken fat (skimmed from homemade broth), butter or oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and carrot and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add potatoes, tomatoes, thyme, 1 quart broth and salt and pepper to taste. Bring to a simmer and reduce heat as needed to maintain gentle simmer until vegetables are cooked, about 30 minutes. Add chicken pieces toward the end. If stew is very thick, add more broth.

4. Taste stew and add salt and pepper as needed. Skim any excess fat. Serve, garnished with fresh parsley.

Note: To provide more chicken flavor, this recipe can start with store-bought or homemade broth instead of water. If doing so, omit the salt. Also, starting with broth means that additional simmering of the bones is generally unnecessary.

Variations:

  • Add 1 tablespoon chopped garlic 30 seconds before adding the potatoes.
  • Supplement or replace the thyme with such herbs as rosemary, basil or dill. If using fresh herbs, add them 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
  • Instead of canned tomatoes, stir in an equal amount of homemade or jarred salsa.
  • Add 1 15-ounce can, rinsed and drained, of pinto or other beans.
  • Replace the potatoes with ½ cup long-grain rice. Add more broth if stew becomes very thick.
  • Omit the potatoes and add 6 to 8 ounces short pasta, such as penne or rotini, 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
  • Stir in ¼ cup pesto just before serving.
  • Top each serving with 2 tablespoons freshly grated parmesan cheese.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

