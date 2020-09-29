 Skip to main content
Recipe Swap: Chinese favorite combines beef and broccoli
This recipe for the Chinese favorite beef and broccoli stir-fry comes from Pam Anderson's book "The Perfect Recipe" (Houghton Mifflin, 1998), in which Anderson applied the many lessons learned as an editor at Cook's Illustrated magazine in achieving perfection in the kitchen.

Lessons applied here include using blasts of high heat for short periods to achieve perfect stir-fry texture, and of cooking each ingredient separately as needed to ensure the perfect texture and doneness of each in the final dish. 

If desired, you can substitute sirloin for the flank steak. If so, still cut it against the grain, but not at a diagonal.

 

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Beef and Broccoli With Szechuan Chile Sauce

 

Makes 4 servings

Szechuan Chile Sauce:

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

3 tablespoons dry sherry (or Shaoxing rice wine)

1 tablespoon chile paste or sauce (such as Sriracha)

¼ teaspoon toasted and ground Szechuan peppercorns (or crushed red pepper flakes)

¼ teaspoon sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

Stir-fry:

¾ pound flank steak, sliced against the grain on a slight diagonal ¼ inch thick, then cut into 1½-inch lengths

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon dry sherry (or Shaoxing rice wine)

Salt

1 pound broccoli florets, trimmed, cut bite-size

3 tablespoons peanut or vegetable oil, divided use

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons minced ginger

1 medium onion, cut in 8 wedges

1 8-ounce can water chestnuts, drained

1 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons water or chicken broth

Hot steamed rice

1. For the Szechuan Chile Sauce: In a bowl, stir all sauce ingredients until combined. Set aside.

2. For the stir-fry, toss beef with soy and sherry in a bowl; set aside.

3. Meanwhile, bring 1 quart water to a boil in a wok or large saucepan. Add ¾ teaspoon salt and broccoli and return to a boil until broccoli is bright green but still crunchy, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold running water. Set aside.

4. Heat wok or large skillet over high heat just until it starts to smoke. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil, then half of the beef, and stir-fry just until meat is seared and barely cooked through. Spoon meat into serving dish, then repeat with more oil and beef, again transferring cooked meat to dish.

5. Add remaining tablespoon of oil, garlic, ginger and onion to wok or skillet and stir-fry about 30 seconds. Add water chestnuts and stir-fry about 30 seconds more. Add broccoli and stir-fry until crisp-tender and hot, about 1 minute. 

6. Return beef to pan, then add Szechuan chili sauce and stir-fry to coat. Add cornstarch mixture and stir-fry until juices are glossy and saucy. If too thick, add a tablespoon or so more water or broth. Serve immediately with rice.

Recipe from "The Perfect Recipe" (Houghton Mifflin)

