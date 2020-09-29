Recipe Swap: Chinese favorite combines beef and broccoli

This recipe for the Chinese favorite beef and broccoli stir-fry comes from Pam Anderson's book "The Perfect Recipe" (Houghton Mifflin, 1998), in which Anderson applied the many lessons learned as an editor at Cook's Illustrated magazine in achieving perfection in the kitchen.

Lessons applied here include using blasts of high heat for short periods to achieve perfect stir-fry texture, and of cooking each ingredient separately as needed to ensure the perfect texture and doneness of each in the final dish.

If desired, you can substitute sirloin for the flank steak. If so, still cut it against the grain, but not at a diagonal.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

