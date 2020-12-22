Recipe Swap: Chocolate banana cream pie offers old-fashioned, rich taste from scratch

This recipe for chocolate banana cream pie makes extra pudding, so the cook can have his or her own private snack.
Use good-quality chocolate for the pudding. If desired, the bananas can be omitted.
This old-fashioned dessert offers great taste because it's made from scratch with no shortcuts.
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.
Chocolate Banana Cream Pie
Makes 8 servings
4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ cup unsweetened Dutch process cocoa (divided use)
½ cup granulated sugar (divided use)
2½ cups milk (divided use)
1 large egg
2 large egg yolks
1 pre-baked 9-inch pie crust (See Note)
2 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced ¼ inch thick
½ cup confectioners' sugar
2 cups heavy cream
1. Using the microwave oven or a double boiler, melt together the chocolate and the butter. In a medium bowl, combine the cornstarch, ¼ cup of the cocoa and ¼ cup of the granulated sugar. Add ¼ cup of the milk, stir to blend. Add the egg and egg yolks and whisk until smooth.
2. In a medium saucepan, combine the remaining 2¼ cups milk and remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar. Place over medium heat until scalded. Slowly drizzle milk into the cocoa mixture, stirring gently with a whisk to blend the mixture without aerating it.
3. Return mixture to saucepan and cook over medium heat until tiny bubbles boil up for 3 seconds. Do not overcook. Remove from the heat and strain into a clean bowl. Add the melted chocolate mixture and stir until thoroughly blended. Place waxed paper on the surface of the pudding and let cool at rom temperature for 1 hour, then refrigerate until completely chilled.
4. To assemble spoon half of the pudding into the pre-baked pie crust. (Reserve the remaining pudding for another use; keep refrigerated until ready to use.) Arrange the bananas slices evenly and decoratively over the top. Sift the confectioners' sugar and remaining cocoa together into a bowl. Add the cream and mix well. Whisk the cream until it has the consistency of shaving cream. Spoon over the bananas in the pie shell. Serve.
Recipe from "The New York Times Dessert Cookbook" edited by Florence Fabricant (St. Martin's Press)
Note: To pre-bake a pie shell, heat oven to 400 degrees. Once rolled dough is placed in pie pan, place a piece of foil on top and add pastry weights or raw rice or beans. Bake about 10 minutes, until dry-looking. Remove foil and bake a few more minutes until golden.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Michael Hastings
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.