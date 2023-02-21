Cinnamon Toast Bread Pudding

Makes 8 to 10 servings

4 to 6 tablespoons softened butter, divided use

For the cinnamon toast:

1 tablespoon cinnamon

4 tablespoons sugar

Pinch salt

1 loaf (about 1 pound) French or Italian bread, in ½-inch slices

For the custard:

6 large eggs

½ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

3 cups half-and-half

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Cream-cheese drizzle:

⅓ cup milk or half-and-half

½ cup sugar

4 ounces cream cheese

1. Heat oven to 400 degrees. For the cinnamon toast, combine cinnamon, sugar and salt. Butter the slices of bread, then sprinkle with cinnamon mixture. Place on sheet pan and toast for 5 to 10 minutes.

2. Use remaining butter to grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. If desired, cut the toast slices in half, triangles or even cubes. Place half of the toast in a single layer in the pan. For the custard, in a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs with the half-and-half, sugar, salt, vanilla and, if desired, any remaining cinnamon-sugar mixture. Pour half of the mixture over the toast in the pan. Add second layer of toast and pour in the remaining egg mixture. Press gently to make sure custard mixture gets on all of the toast. (It’s OK if not all of the toast is fully submerged.) If making ahead, cover and refrigerate up to overnight.

3. Bake uncovered 30 to 35 minutes. (Check after 20 minutes and reduce temperature to 350 if top edges are getting too brown.)

4. Meanwhile, make the drizzle, heat milk, sugar and vanilla in small saucepan. When hot, whisk in the cream cheese until smooth. Remove from heat and keep warm. If lumps of cream cheese remain, you can press sauce through a sieve. Drizzle a bit of sauce over hot strata. Pass remaining drizzle at the table, or serve with maple syrup.

Recipe from Michael Hastings