This cobbler recipe uses ramekins to make portioning of individual servings easy.
The recipe works well for planned leftovers, such as for small households. It's easy to pull out a serving later for a midnight snack.
This recipe comes from "Teen Chef Cooks" (Rodale), a recent book by Eliana de Las Casas, the Season 3 Grand Champion of the Food Network's "Chopped Teen."
Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.
