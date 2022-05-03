 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: Coconut adds loads of tropical taste to oven-fried shrimp

This recipe for coconut shrimp saves some effort — and cleanup — by cooking the shrimp in the oven instead of frying them.

The coconut, which toasts while the shrimp cook, adds a lot of flavor here. Just be sure to use unsweetened coconut.

Coconut shrimp go well with a variety of dipping sauces, including mango chutney, chili sauce or sriracha ketchup.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Oven-Fried Coconut Shrimp

Makes 6 to 8 servings

2 pounds large peeled shrimp (tail-on if desired)

2 large eggs

¼ cup cornstarch, flour or gluten-free flour

1½ cups shredded unsweetened coconut

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Mango chutney, chili sauce or ketchup mixed with sriracha

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a large sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Place the cornstarch in a wide, shallow bowl. Beat eggs in a second bowl. In a third bowl, combine coconut, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, cumin and paprika.

3. Toss a few shrimp in the cornstarch. Shake off excess, then dip in the eggs. Let excess egg drip off before tossing in coconut mixture. 

4. Place shrimp on greased sheet pan. Spray tops with cooking spray and bake 10 to 12 minutes, preferably flipping once halfway through.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

