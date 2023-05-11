Strawberries and Coconut-Ginger Cornbread

Makes 6 to 8 servings

For the cornbread:

1½ cups yellow or white cornmeal

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup unsweetened coconut flakes

2 large eggs, beaten

1 tablespoon minced or grated fresh gingerroot

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup coconut milk (not Lite)

¼ cup melted butter

For the strawberries:

2 to 3 cups sliced strawberries

4 to 6 tablespoons sugar

Whipped Cream

1 to 1½ cups heavy cream, well chilled

3 to 4 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Place a 9- or 10-inch cast-iron skillet in the oven and heat oven to 425 degrees.

2. In a bowl, whisk cornmeal and flour with sugar, salt, baking powder, baking soda and coconut flakes. In separate bowl, mix egg, ginger, buttermilk and coconut milk.

3. Remove skillet from oven and add 1 tablespoon of the butter. Stir remaining butter into the wet ingredients, then mix the wet and dry ingredients together just until combined. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients just until combined. Immediately bake about 20 minutes, or until top begins to brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool slightly, then invert onto plate.

4. Meanwhile, toss sliced berries with ¼ cup sugar in a bowl and let macerate.

5. Whip the cold cream with the sugar and vanilla until it reaches soft peaks.

6. Slice the cooled cornbread into wedges, top with strawberries, any accumulated juices and whip cream.

Note: You can lighten or eliminate the coconut flavor if desired by omitting the coconut flakes, replacing the coconut milk with more buttermilk, or both.

Recipe from Michael Hastings