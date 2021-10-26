Recipe Swap: Cranberry pumpkin cookies sweeten up the fall kitchen

If you want to make some homemade treats this Halloween – or anytime this fall – try this easy recipe for cranberry pumpkin cookies.

The recipe calls for whole-wheat flour rather than the usual all-purpose, but you probably won’t notice. Still, you can substitute all-purpose if you want.

You can leave out the walnuts or substitute pecans if desired. Or get a little decadent and trade the nuts for a cup of chocolate chips.

