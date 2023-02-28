Chickpea Tahini Rice Bowl

Makes 4 servings

2 15-ounce cans chickpeas, rinsed, drained and patted dry

Vegetable oil

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in ½-inch cubes

2 teaspoons ground cumin, divided use

2 teaspoons smoked paprika, divided use

2 teaspoons ground coriander (optional), divided use

Salt and pepper to taste

1 yellow or red onion, sliced

2 to 3 cups hot cooked rice

Tahini dressing:

½ cup tahini

Juice of 1 to 2 lemons

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1 tablespoon olive oil

Water as needed

Salt and cayenne pepper to taste

To serve:

2 to 3 cups hot cooked rice

1 avocado, diced or 1 cup steamed edamame

½ to 1 cup sliced radish tossed with rice vinegar

½ cup sliced red onion tossed with rice vinegar

Cilantro or parsley leaves for garnish (optional)

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Make sure chickpeas have dried off well before using. In a bowl, toss chickpeas with about 1 tablespoon oil and salt, pepper, cumin, paprika and coriander, if using. Spread out on a sheet pan. Roast, tossing about halfway through, for 25 minutes, until crispy.

2. Repeat with the sweet potato and onion, using oil, salt, pepper, cumin, paprika and coriander, roasting in a separate pan about 25 minutes until tender.

2. For the dressing: In a bowl, whisk tahini, lemon, garlic and honey until smooth. Whisk in oil. If necessary, use a tablespoon or two of water to thin the dressing. Add salt and cayenne to taste.

4. To assemble, divide rice about 4 to 6 bowls. Stir radish into rice. Top with chickpeas, sweet potato, onion, avocado, and cilantro or parsley, if using. Top with feta and drizzle with dressing. Pass remaining dressing at the tables.

Note: This can be supplemented with sliced scallions, cucumbers or other vegetables. In the summer, fresh, raw cherry tomatoes – tossed in olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper – can stand in for the sweet potatoes.

Recipe from Michael Hastings