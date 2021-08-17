Recipe Swap: Dress up salmon with a fresh, summery salsa

Grilled corn along with avocado and tomatoes make for a nice summery salsa for salmon.
It’s a dish that’s as colorful as it is tasty.
If you’re heating up the grill for the fish, why not grill the corn, too? You also could char the jalapeño, if you want.
Don’t skip the lime here — the citrus really complements the salmon.
Grilled Salmon with Corn, Avocado and Tomato Salsa
Makes 6 servings
2 ears corn, husked
Extra-virgin olive oil
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon chili powder
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered
1 cup roughly chopped arugula
2 scallions, white and light green parts only, diced
1 jalapeño, seeded and diced
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 large Hass avocado, finely diced
6 skin-on salmon fillets, 6 to 8 ounces each, about 1 inch thick, any pin bones removed
1 lime, cut into 6 wedges
1. Heat grill for direct cooking over high heat.
2. Lightly brush corn with the oil and season with salt, pepper and chili powder.
3. Brush cooking grates clean. Grill the corn over direct heat, turning as each side browns, until lightly browned on all sides. Remove from heat and let cool.
4. Cut kernels from corn and place in a bowl with the cherry tomatoes, arugula, scallions and jalapeño. Season to taste with salt. Toss avocado with some of the lime juice and salt to taste, then gently fold avocado into the other salsa ingredients. Add more lime juice, salt and pepper as needed.
5. Oil the grill grates thoroughly. Use an oiled wad of paper towels and long-handled tongs. Repeat at least once to make sure grates are well oiled. Rub the fish on both sides with oil, season with salt and pepper, and place on the grill flesh side down over direct high heat. Grill about 4 minutes, until you can lift the fillets without sticking, then turn them over. Continue about 2 to 4 minutes more for medium-rare to medium doneness, then remove from grill. Slide a spatula between the skin and flesh, and place skinless fillet on plate. Top with salsa and serve immediately.
Recipe adapted from “Weber’s Greatest Hits” by Jamie Purviance (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
