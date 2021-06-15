Recipe Swap: Easy pasta packs a lot of flavor from herbs, nuts and sun-dried tomatoes

This easy pesto pasta dish gets a lot of flavor from sun-dried tomatoes.

It can be made with traditional pine nuts, or with almonds.

It can be a vegetarian entree that stands on its own, or a side dish served with grilled chicken, shrimp or other proteins.

It’s as good room temperature as it is warm, making it a good candidate for pot lucks and picnics.

