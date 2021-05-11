Recipe Swap: Eggs Benedict: the classic brunch dish

Go to brunch in a restaurant these days and you’re likely to see eggs Benedict made with crab cakes, salmon, fried green tomatoes and all kinds of things.
But the classic recipe made with English muffins, Canadian bacon and Hollandaise will be on the menu, too. It’s managing to hold its own with all the contemporary innovations — and for good reason.
Eggs Benedict is really the quintessential brunch dish, a marriage of toasted bread, cured meat, soft and runny eggs, and a rich, buttery and lemony sauce.
The dish does require a little time and patience. Many cooks are intimidated by Hollandaise, and there are plenty of mixes available in store. But once you’ve had it made from scratch, you’ll understand the difference. And the time and patience is well rewarded.
Eggs Benedict
Makes 4 to 8 servings
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons white vinegar
4 English muffins, split
8 slices Canadian bacon
8 eggs
Pepper
Hollandaise (recipe below)
Chopped parsley or paprika (optional garnish)
1. Fill a large skillet almost to the brim with water. Add salt and bring to a boil. Add vinegar.
2. Meanwhile, toast the English muffin halves and place two on each of four plates. Saute or broil the Canadian bacon just until hot and place a slice on top of each muffin half.
3. Turn off the heat under the skillet. Immediately break eggs into the skillet one at a time, being sure the eggs don’t touch. (If desired, first break eggs into a cup to prevent broken yolks from getting into the skillet.) Cover the skillet and cook 3 minutes, or until set as desired. Gently remove with a slotted spoon. Let excess water drain away before placing eggs on top of ham slices. Season eggs with salt and pepper. Top
each with Hollandaise. If desired, sprinkle with parsley or paprika
Recipe from Michael Hastings
Hollandaise
3 egg yolks
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ pound butter, preferably clarified (See Note), or more
to taste
Salt to taste
Cayenne pepper
1. Whisk the egg yolks and lemon juice in a medium heatproof mixing bowl. If not used to making Hollandaise, add a teaspoon or so of water to the yolk mixture to help prevent the eggs from scrambling.
2. Place bowl over a pot of gently simmering water. Whisk eggs constantly until they begin to thicken, about 2 minutes. Watch carefully and remove from heat if eggs begin to scramble.
3. Turn off the heat, begin adding clarified butter to yolk mixture a drop at a time. As the sauce begins to form, gradually increase the flow of butter. Continue whisking in butter until the sauce reaches desired consistency. Add salt if needed, and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Set aside and keep warm. (Setting the bowl inside larger bowl of
warm water works well; if the sauce gets cold, it will curdle when reheated.)
Note: Clarified butter makes for a smoother, more refined sauce, but regular melted butter works just fine. To clarify butter, bring it to a gentle simmer in a saucepan. Remove from the heat for a few minutes. Then strain through a sieve, or skim off the solids from the surface and slowly pour the clear butter oil into a separate container, being careful not to get any of the solids on the bottom of the pan.
