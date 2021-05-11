Recipe Swap: Eggs Benedict: the classic brunch dish

Go to brunch in a restaurant these days and you’re likely to see eggs Benedict made with crab cakes, salmon, fried green tomatoes and all kinds of things.

But the classic recipe made with English muffins, Canadian bacon and Hollandaise will be on the menu, too. It’s managing to hold its own with all the contemporary innovations — and for good reason.

Eggs Benedict is really the quintessential brunch dish, a marriage of toasted bread, cured meat, soft and runny eggs, and a rich, buttery and lemony sauce.

The dish does require a little time and patience. Many cooks are intimidated by Hollandaise, and there are plenty of mixes available in store. But once you’ve had it made from scratch, you’ll understand the difference. And the time and patience is well rewarded.

