Recipe Swap: English breakfast gets the sheet-pan treatment

An English-style breakfast has quite a few elements to it all on one plate, but it turns out that everything can be easily cooked in the oven.
So, it seems inevitable that sheet-pan recipes for English breakfast would pop up, and, indeed, they are now all over the internet.
A full English breakfast can consist of eggs, sausages, bacon, baked beans, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes and toast—though you don’t necessarily see every one of these items in every recipe.
I consider the eggs, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes and beans the core of the menu. (British bacon is actually back bacon, different from what is sold in the States.)
Here I adapted a recipe from The New York Times. My major change was to add beans. In theory you can cook the beans on a sheet pan with everything else, but the pan gets awfully crowded. I find it easier to cook the beans separately.
Choose plain beans for this recipe. Avoid the many flavored beans in U.S. markets that are loaded with added sugar. After doctoring canned beans, I put them in a cast-iron skillet and stick them in the oven next to the sheet pan with the other ingredients. But you could heat up the beans on the stove, if desired.
If you wanted to add potatoes here, you could toss small cubes with oil, salt and pepper and roast them on a separate sheet pan. They wouldn’t get crispy if cooked with the tomatoes and other ingredients.
