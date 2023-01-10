Recipe Swap: English breakfast gets the sheet-pan treatment

Sheet-Pan English Breakfast

Makes 4 servings

8 ounces button or cremini mushrooms, halved (or quartered, if large)

4 plum tomatoes or 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, divided use

2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

8 breakfast sausage links

1 15-ounce can plain baked beans

½ onion, diced

4 eggs

Toast (optional)

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a mixing bowl, gently toss mushrooms and tomatoes with thyme, 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire, the oil and salt and pepper taste. Spread out in a sheet pan. If necessary, slide the vegetables over to make room for the sausages. Meanwhile, in a small sheet pan or cast-iron skillet, stir together the baked beans with the onions, remaining Worcestershire and black pepper to taste. Place both pans, or the pan and skillet, in the oven and cook 15 to 20 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and the sausages are browned. For best results, toss or stir halfway through.

2. Remove both pans from the oven. Set beans aside. On the sheet pan, make 4 wells among the vegetables and crack eggs into them. Return pan to oven for 3 to 5 minutes, just until whites are set. Serve immediately with toast, if desired.

Recipe adapted from The New York Times