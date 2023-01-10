 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recipe Swap

Recipe Swap: English breakfast gets the sheet-pan treatment

An English-style breakfast has quite a few elements to it all on one plate, but it turns out that everything can be easily cooked in the oven.

So, it seems inevitable that sheet-pan recipes for English breakfast would pop up, and, indeed, they are now all over the internet.

A full English breakfast can consist of eggs, sausages, bacon, baked beans, mushrooms, tomatoes, potatoes and toast—though you don’t necessarily see every one of these items in every recipe.

English breakfast

For a sheet-pan English breakfast, spread your tomatoes and mushrooms on one side of the pan, and place sausages on the other side.

I consider the eggs, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes and beans the core of the menu. (British bacon is actually back bacon, different from what is sold in the States.)

English breakfast with egg, sausage, tomatoes, mushrooms, beans and toast.

Here I adapted a recipe from The New York Times. My major change was to add beans. In theory you can cook the beans on a sheet pan with everything else, but the pan gets awfully crowded. I find it easier to cook the beans separately.

Plain canned beans—without a bunch of added sugar—are doctored with a bit of diced onion and Worcestershire sauce. Using a cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet allows them to cook alongside the sausages and other ingredients.

Choose plain beans for this recipe. Avoid the many flavored beans in U.S. markets that are loaded with added sugar. After doctoring canned beans, I put them in a cast-iron skillet and stick them in the oven next to the sheet pan with the other ingredients. But you could heat up the beans on the stove, if desired.

English breakfast with egg, sausage, tomatoes, mushrooms, beans and toast.

If you wanted to add potatoes here, you could toss small cubes with oil, salt and pepper and roast them on a separate sheet pan. They wouldn’t get crispy if cooked with the tomatoes and other ingredients.

Once sausages, tomatoes and mushrooms are cooked, eggs can be cracked right onto the same pan—the whites will set in just a few minutes.

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available at www.journalnow.com.

Sheet-Pan English Breakfast

Makes 4 servings

8 ounces button or cremini mushrooms, halved (or quartered, if large)

4 plum tomatoes or 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce, divided use

2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

8 breakfast sausage links

1 15-ounce can plain baked beans

½ onion, diced

4 eggs

Toast (optional)

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a mixing bowl, gently toss mushrooms and tomatoes with thyme, 1 teaspoon of Worcestershire, the oil and salt and pepper taste. Spread out in a sheet pan. If necessary, slide the vegetables over to make room for the sausages. Meanwhile, in a small sheet pan or cast-iron skillet, stir together the baked beans with the onions, remaining Worcestershire and black pepper to taste. Place both pans, or the pan and skillet, in the oven and cook 15 to 20 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and the sausages are browned. For best results, toss or stir halfway through.

2. Remove both pans from the oven. Set beans aside. On the sheet pan, make 4 wells among the vegetables and crack eggs into them. Return pan to oven for 3 to 5 minutes, just until whites are set. Serve immediately with toast, if desired.

Recipe adapted from The New York Times

