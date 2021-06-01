Recipe Swap: Fennel adds a wonderful crunch and mild anise flavor to salads

Fennel is an often-overlooked vegetable that can liven up a lot of dishes. In particular, it makes delicious salads — usually taking the place of lettuce or other greens. It most often is sliced thin on a mandoline or the slicing blade of a food processor for best effect.

Fennel, a native of the Mediterranean, offers a crispy crunch reminiscent of celery and a delightfully mild licorice or anise flavor that complements a wide range of foods, especially seafood.

Local fennel is available now in farmers markets.

It often is sold with its greens, which can be used as an herb, particularly as a substitute for dill.

Raw fennel also makes a nice slaw tossed with a bit of rice-wine vinegar, salt and pepper. And it goes well with such cheeses as blue cheese and Parmesan and with such nuts as walnuts and pecans.

Natural matches for fennel in salad include such citrus as lemon and orange, pears and apples and olives. It works as a good substitute for celery. That accounts for it occasionally showing up in recipes for Thanksgiving stuffing or dressing.